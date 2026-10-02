I attended a launch event in the heart of Paris earlier this week, where Loewe presented its newest brand ambassador, Esther Abrami, with a private violin concert showcasing her talents.

Much as that grabbed my interest, it was the brand's all-new speaker that then distracted me with different talents of its own. The Neo is a portable Bluetooth speaker quite unlike any other I've ever handled – and I've seen it all over the years.

Finished with an exposed aluminium chassis, complete with distinctive circular openings, the visual aesthetic balances industrial chic with a more delicate craftsmanship. That grille's openings are almost sharp to the touch, such is their precision.

While I didn't see this particular feature in action, the Loewe Neo's grilles are even interchangeable, should you wish to switch out for other options, and there are modular exterior components to really amp up the personalisation factor.

There's plenty more going on, too, with intelligent lighting part of the package too. As you can see from my hands-on shots, I the side panel was illuminating an eye-catching purple when I handled the unit; but there's also an additional light bar on the opposite side next to the physical controls.

These control buttons feature the ability to adjust bass and treble output, plus control the lighting function to suit your tastes. It's not like an out-of-control party speaker, mind, the lighting is far more subtle and eloquent – as you'd expect of a brand like Loewe.

The one major aspect that lacked in my preview session was to actually hear the speaker, because the concert room was so loud and that wasn't on the table. But with 50W of power and dual passive radiators, the spec sheet ticks the right boxes for a product of this scale.

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It's even kitted out with IP67 dust- and water-proofing, ensuring the elements won't stop it – I'm impressed, considering that grille design – a battery to deliver 12 hours per charge, and it's all wrapped in an included carry case (not pictured).

One of my favourite Bluetooth speakers is Bang & Olufsen's A1 Gen 3, which is also a striking metal unit (albeit more circular), but in my brief time handling the Loewe Neo, I find it an even more striking prospect.

I was therefore holding my breath to find out the asking price, which I had assumed would be far beyond the reaches of most. However, at £400/$400, for a Loewe product, it's honestly not as outlandish as I was half expecting.

And for something that's as much objet d'art as it is a functional Bluetooth speaker, I can't wait to see – and, indeed, hear – more from the Neo. There's a little wait, however, as it's only available to pre-order from 20 November for a release later in the year.