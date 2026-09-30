This power bank has a feature I didn't know I needed, but can't live without now

If you had canvassed me a few weeks ago on what features I thought made a really great power bank, I would have listed a few obvious options – from good charging speeds to magnets for secure wireless charging. Capacity is all-important, of course, as is the size and weight of a power bank.

What I wouldn't have thought to mention would be a kickstand. It's not that I would have been against it, but rather that I'd just never have thought of the option of putting one on a battery pack. Now, Anker has done just that in its MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro, and blow me down, but I'm loving it.

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

The MagGo Pro 2 (which I think is probably the most sensible abbreviation I can come up with) isn't the smallest 10,000 mAh charger I've ever used, but it's very much in keeping with the size you'd expect from that capacity.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

This means it's easily packed into a bag (whether that's a handbag, sling or backpack), but probably not really one for your pocket. Part of why it's not as slim as it otherwise could be is that Anker has built in active cooling, something that few rival banks can manage.

The top and bottom of the bank have intake and output vents for air, and there's literally a fan that kicks in to combat the heat that almost always accompanies wireless charging. In my testing, it's had a genuine impact, too, and that's a pretty interesting central feature on its own.

The MagGo Pro 2 also has a little display on one side to keep you apprised of its charge level, and to demonstrate Anker's chip's ability to detect what device is connected and tailor its output accordingly. My iPhone was indeed detected, with the fan spinning up accordingly.

Connecting my AirPods Pro 3 (which have MagSafe charging), I just got "Apple device" on the screen, but no cooling. That's great – they charge at a slower rate so don't have the same risk of overheating.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

While I've been using it, though, it's that kickstand that has been the real novelty, and it's made me realise how often I've used a battery pack as a de facto stand when out and about. This cuts out the middleman and makes that way easier, and it's impressively sturdy and well built.

I'm not saying it revolutionises the experience of charging on the go, exactly, but it's a tiny addition that I've already found makes a tangible difference to how I use the bank. That's something that isn't all that easy to come by.

Now, at £99.99 here in the UK and $109.99 in the US, there's no doubt this is a very expensive 10,000 mAh bank, and a kickstand probably isn't enough to make you spend that level of cash. Still, I have basically nothing but good stuff to say about the MagGo Pro 2, and I'd say that makes it one to absolutely keep an eye on during sales, since Anker is notoriously trigger-happy with discounts during the likes of Prime Day and Black Friday.