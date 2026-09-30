Prime Video in October 2026: 5 best all-new additions for Amazon subscribers

Prime Video is locked in one of the great broadcasting battles with Netflix, even if "broadcasting" is objectively not the right word for how either service works. They're the giants of this streaming age, and in the race to not just attract the most subscribers, but also to keep them for more than just a single month at a time, they both know the brief.

Amazon has to keep pumping content into its catalogue, or people will get bored, and that means original shows and movies, as well as older material. If you're wondering what it's got planned this month, I've got good news – I've done the hard work for you. I went trawling through everything being added to Prime Video this month. I've picked out the highlights you'll want to pay attention to, so here are the five biggest new arrivals.

Carrie

Carrie – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 7 October

Amazon's ownership of MGM gives it access to a whole heap of the biggest and most iconic franchises of all time – including one of the best horror movies ever made, Carrie. It had a fairly terrible remake back in 2013, but that's long enough ago that a new series could well fare much better without any blowback.

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It takes Stephen King's creepy novel and takes a slower approach to it, with more time to luxuriate in the painful nature of high school integration for our guileless heroine Carrie. She's in for a terrible time, with horror master Mike Flanagan updating the material to account for our age of social media. It all promises a cathartic climax that's even more violent and explosive than the original.

The Terminal List (Season 2)

The Terminal List Season 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 21 October

Chris Pratt's big-budget series for Prime Video looked like it might have been something of a bust, but now it's been revived years after its first season, having had a spin-off more recently. Pratt's back as a damaged ex-military man who's had to go into the deepest sort of hiding to avoid scrutiny because of what he did last time out.

As often happens, though, the US government isn't done with him. It looks like he'll have to come out of hiding and retirement to help track down another former colleague who might have gone rogue. That trail will take him all around the world, from the looks of it, making this a great fit if you fancy a globe-trotting tactical adventure.

Love of Your Life

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 14 October

Another one to watch if you want some of the feeling of journeying around Europe and finding love, Love of Your Life stars the fairly magnetic Margaret Qualley as a young woman in the grieving phase for a relationship that she thought would go the distance. She's almost unwilling to allow for the idea that she might find another lover, frankly.

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That's the sort of position that's always going to come under strain when Aaron Pierre looks your way, of course. So, it seems like a whirlwind romance will ensue, haunted by the question of whether you can get over a heartbreak and open yourself to the possibility of another one, if the other outcome is lasting love. Beautiful stuff!

Last One Laughing: Halloween

Streaming from: 23 October

Last One Laughing has been something of a sensation over the last couple of years. Prime Video launched the show without a huge amount of fanfare, but it's already spawned spinoffs and local versions, since it really only requires a team of comedians to be locked in a house and let loose.

The central idea (whoever lasts the longest without laughing wins) is a brilliant one, and this time around we're getting the show's first seasonal special. It sees the cast dolled up in Halloween costumes, and presumably they might keep their gags a little spooky in flavour. We can't wait for this one.

Masterplan

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: 16 October

My final pick for the month is clearly the silliest of the lot, but that's a good thing sometimes. Masterplan seems to have roped in Stanley Tucci largely with the promise that he'd get to both wear a ridiculous little moustache and be allowed to chew the scenery. He plays a master thief who reconnects with his two adult children to convince them to help him steal the Mona Lisa.

That's right: it's a Louvre heist movie, with the real-world version still fairly fresh in people's minds. Whether it can match the drama of the genuine article is hard to know, but it looks like Masterplan won't take itself remotely seriously, which is probably smart. It arrives midway through the month and should be a nice chill way to spend an evening.