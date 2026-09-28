9 best men’s fragrance launches from September 2026, including Acqua di Parma, Rabanne, Valentino and more
Step into autumn with these new September fragrances for men
September is always an eventful month, full of product launches and big-name brand events. While tech and home tend to be the centre of attention during this time, the latest September men’s fragrance launches have also been abundant this year, so if you’re looking for a new scent, now is the perfect time.
Following an unusually hot summer, the latest September fragrances are good transitional scents, taking you from the warmer months to the colder ones. If you’re trying to hold onto summer a bit longer, there’s a great selection for you, and if you’re excited for the darker, chilled evenings, there’s something for that, too.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best nine men’s fragrance launches from September 2026, from the likes of Acqua di Parma, Rabanne, Hugo Boss, Penhaligon’s, Valentino and more.
Men’s fragrances from September 2026
Acqua di Parma’s latest fragrance Cedro Virtuoso is a great warming scent that bridges the gap between the end of summer and start of autumn. Described as a woody gourmand fragrance, Acqua di Parma Cedro Virtuoso has notes of hazelnut, bergamot and Virginia cedarwood.
An upgraded version of its 1 Million scent, Rabanne 1 Million Black is a bold masculine fragrance with pops of fresh and tropical notes. It has layers of vanilla, pineapple, patchouli and ebony wood accord, and it’s said to last for up to 48 hours.
Hugo Boss’ latest BOSS fragrance, BOSS Bottled Beyond Intense is a combination of florals and leather. Fresh and clean, this men’s eau de toilette is packed full of orange blossom absolute and textured leather. It comes in a shiny, silver bottle with a leather trim around the cap.
A new addition to Maison Francis’ Oud Mood collection, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Mood is a rich and sensuous fragrance that’s great for the autumnal season. It has notes of oud wood, leather, capaiba balm, saffron, peach and jasmine so the darker layers are lifted with fruits and florals for some extra sweetness.
Valentino’s new limited edition Born In Roma Uomo Rendez Vous Ruby is a bold mixture of woods, fruits and gourmands. With layers of raspberry, lavender and wood, the fragrance is fresh and juicy, and sits in a bright red, spiky bottle.
Oranges and wood seem to be a popular combination this September. Penhaligon's The Manoeuvres of the Baroness has top notes of orange blossom and a base of sandalwood. At the heart is chantilly, giving it a warm, creamy smell. As is Penhaligon’s trademark, the fragrance comes in a glass bottle with a gold antelope head as the cap.
Elie Saab L’Homme Intense is another woody, leathery fragrance, but this bottle has hints of citrus and spice. To balance out the darker notes of leather, cedar and patchouli, neroli and cardamom sit at the top. This is further complimented with fresh, zesty pops of lemon oil and violet leaf.
Ralph Lauren’s new Ralph’s Club New York fragrance is inspired by – you guessed it – New York City. It has layers of blackcurrant, vanilla and sandalwood, making you smell bright, vibrant and fruity. It comes in a silver bottle, shaped like a hipflask and with a diamond-studded monogram.
From the woody, aquatic family, Lacoste Original Aqua is a fresh and herbal scent that’s great for capping off summer. It has top notes of clary sage and lavender, and base notes of vetiver and amber woods. In the middle is caviar, a surprising ingredient but one that gives a salty burst, just like the ocean.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.