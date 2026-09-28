9 best men’s fragrance launches from September 2026, including Acqua di Parma, Rabanne, Valentino and more

Step into autumn with these new September fragrances for men

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Men&#039;s fragrances September 2026
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September is always an eventful month, full of product launches and big-name brand events. While tech and home tend to be the centre of attention during this time, the latest September men’s fragrance launches have also been abundant this year, so if you’re looking for a new scent, now is the perfect time.

Following an unusually hot summer, the latest September fragrances are good transitional scents, taking you from the warmer months to the colder ones. If you’re trying to hold onto summer a bit longer, there’s a great selection for you, and if you’re excited for the darker, chilled evenings, there’s something for that, too.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best nine men’s fragrance launches from September 2026, from the likes of Acqua di Parma, Rabanne, Hugo Boss, Penhaligon’s, Valentino and more.

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Men’s fragrances from September 2026

Bethan Morgan
Bethan Morgan
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

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