Dyson has pulled its new toothbrush from shelves for this unexpected reason

QUICK SUMMARY Dyson has reportedly pulled its CameraJet toothbrush from sale just weeks after launch, following reports from some customers of issues, including failures when the toothbrush gets wet. Dyson says only a "small number" of units are affected, whilst also citing supply shortages as it scales up production.

Just a few weeks after launch, Dyson has removed its brand new CameraJet toothbrush from sale following reports of issues from some early customers.

Online, users have reported a range of problems, including misfiring jets, breakages and operating failures when the toothbrush gets wet – which is arguably the whole point of one of the best electric toothbrushes. That said, Dyson maintains that only a "small number" of units have been affected.

There's been no official explanation from Dyson for exactly why the toothbrush has been taken off sale, although the company has also attributed the lack of stock to "shortages of supply" as it scales up production.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Dyson)

As mentioned, the toothbrush arrived at the beginning of this month for a staggering £420/$499, but it had a welcome arrival thanks to its stylish design and unique approach to brushing. However, within days of customers receiving the first models, reports of problems started appearing online.

The Daily Mail reports that the French Dyson site and stores stopped selling the toothbrush on 11th September, followed by stores in the US, UK and Singapore on 15th September. Sales of the CameraJet now appear to have been suspended more widely, although Dyson has not publicly confirmed that this is a worldwide withdrawal.

For now, it's a case of waiting to see what happens next, and we'll update this story when we know more.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors