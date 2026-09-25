Google Chrome's latest update may be tiny, but it's actually pretty darn brilliant for multiple device owners
This update fits right into Google's cross-platform plans
Quick summary
Chrome has added a couple of new features, including one that will synchronise the scroll position on a webpage when you move it to a different device.
Chrome has also expanded Gemini's functions making it possible to get summaries from videos or podcasts you watch or listen to outside of YouTube, as well as the ability to create quizzes. These features are aimed students.
Chrome has always been a great way to get synchronicity between devices, via your Google account. With this latest update, Google is expanding the options with a small, but useful option.
Now, when accessing pages between devices, it won't just open the page that you're on, it will also include the scroll position on the page. That means that if you're accessing a long article, you won't open it up and find yourself at the top of the page again.
This is especially useful when accessing a page on your laptop or tablet that you were previously reading on your phone and you decided take it to a larger screen.
Accessing synchronised pages in Chrome is easy: head to the three dot menu you'll find pages open on other devices under the History section, where each active device signed into your Google account is listed.
That makes it really easy to access something you were looking at elsewhere. Alternatively you can open pages on other devices using the share function. On desktop, head into the three dot menu and tap on the "Cast, save and share" option where you can tap on "Send to your device" where again, active devices on your Google account will be listed.
When sending a webpage from your phone to a desktop, it will actively open as a new tab in Chrome, while the reverse action will prompt notification of a link from the browser on your laptop. In testing, I didn't have the feature, so it looks like it's going to be a phased roll-out.
However 9to5Google says that the aim is to deliver the page in Chrome in the "exact state of your tab when you send it over".
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There are a couple of additional features: Gemini in Chrome will let you ask questions about videos, podcasts, recordings that aren't on YouTube once you've played it through. This is aimed at those studying, to get a summary or ask about specifics in something you've watched or listened.
That could be a great way to double-check on your notes if you aren't clear on a detail - or skip the notetaking completely if you trust Gemini enough to give you a 100% accurate summary.
Gemini can also generate quizzes from the content of your tab, such as from Docs, documents or YouTube videos. This feature will reportedly be available in the US, UK and India initially, but come to other regions in the future.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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