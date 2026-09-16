iPhone and Mac users get a free AI app from Snap, to help set you up for a life with Specs

Quick Summary Specs Intelligence is a new, currently free AI service from Snap that can help you manage your life using data gleaned across multiple apps. It can be downloaded in the US as part of the Specs app for iOS and Mac, with a version for Snap Specs arriving when the AR glasses become available.

Snap is preparing to ship its first consumer AR glasses and in preparation, it has launched a new, currently free app for iOS and Mac that adds a new anticipatory AI service to your device.

Initially available in early access and as part of a preview, Specs Intelligence runs independently to the firm's new glasses (although it will also work through them too, when they become available). It builds a profile of you across your Apple devices and can help manage your life across supported apps you enable it to access.

That can include Google Calendar and Gmail, to help you plan a trip, say, and book flights and a hotel for you. Or it can track goals and achievements to advise you on tasks you should undertake.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

This all works on iPhone and Mac now, while the experience can be expanded upon should you acquire a pair of Snap Specs down the line. They aren't necessary for the new service to work, but do enhance it if also used.

“Computers should fit into our lives, not the other way around,” said Snap's co-founder and CEO, Evan Spiegel.

“Specs Intelligence is designed to help you spend less time managing your life and more time living it.”

The new service was demonstrated during the major Specs launch event in Beverly Hills, California today, where Spiegel also unveiled new experiences available in the brand's new AR glasses.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Snap Specs are no mere smart glasses – as we detail in our hands-on with them also available to read on T3.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Priced at $2,200 / £2,000 and available to pre-order now for release in the fall, they project AR graphics onto the real world in a glasses-like form factor. In many ways, they are similar in their capabilities to Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro and Samsung Galaxy XR headsets, but are much lighter, more convenient and comfortable.

Where they also differ to many rivals is that all of the computing power, battery and speakers are contained within the frame itself. You do not even need to connect them to a smartphone.

However, Snap also announced an optional charging case today which includes cellular connectivity, with partnering carriers Verizon (US), EE (UK) and Orange (France). Their data plan prices are yet to be revealed.