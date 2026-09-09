iPhone Ultra launch LIVE: Apple's first foldable, Ternus' first keynote

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Orange you glad for the time we had? (Image credit: Future) The iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange colour caused quite a stir when Apple unveiled it almost exactly a year ago – it was pretty much the boldest colour choice that Apple had ever made, and ensured that the phone could be unbelievably recognisable out on the street. While some of us at T3 were (and remain) big fans of the colour, it was also obviously quite divisive, and it's not the biggest surprise to learn from leaks that Apple is backing away from it. The rumours indicate that this year we'll be getting a cherry-red one instead, and a slightly bolder blue than in previous years. The Pro models went a long time having only really quite professional and buttoned-up colours, so it's just nice to get any variety at all. Still, fans of Comic Orange might need to pour one out in honour of their departed hue.

Runtime error Apple's events haven't been particularly short for quite a while now, but the more products the Californian giant launches, the more its runtime needs to swell. The addition of the iPhone Duo this year might just be the straw that breaks the camel's back. After all, the rumours about the iPhone 18 being launched a little later in the year are surely at least partly down to the fact that Apple knows it can't expect people to watch a three-hour keynote. It already effectively has to do MacBook and iPad announcements separately for this exact reason, but now it's getting to the point where it has enough different phones to pose the same problem on a smaller scale. So, how long will tonight's event be? We're betting on somewhere between 90 minutes and two hours, going by recent examples, but in truth we wouldn't be too surprised if this one crosses over into a third hour. I'd assume we'll get 30 minutes just on the Duo, after all, with Apple keen to crow about years of R&D results.

Watch out! (Image credit: Sian Lewis) The Apple Watch has become an unbelievably steady performer for Apple over the course of the last decade, and we're now a few years into the era of the Watch Ultra, which will most likely get a new version during this event. So, will Apple stick with the formula and just introduce a new Series of the Apple Watch on both counts, or is there anything to really surprise us? Years of rumours have suggested that we might one day get an Apple Watch with a camera, for instance, although there's no suggestion that's remotely likely today. I think we're probably going to see a relatively predictable Watch section of the presentation, but it would be lovely if Apple could spring some form of surprise here.

One more thing? (Image credit: Apple) Apple's announcements used to fairly reliably end with a surprise – if not always something we knew nothing about. While that might be harder in an era of nonstop leaks, the famous "one more thing" phrasing became iconic for the brand during Steve Jobs' days. It's fallen away a little bit in more recent years, though, as Apple has become bigger and more methodical in its planning and releases. We miss it, though! It was a fun nod to the audiences that had sat through long presentations in the hope of a surprise, and preceded some of the biggest announcements Apple ever made. So, could John Ternus bring it back? He's only been CEO since the start of the month, but he'll have been planning his first presentation in the chair for longer than that, and it could be a fun way to trade on some nostalgia while presenting the future. What better way to introduce a folding iPhone, after all?

Brace for price hikes While the hype grows around the iPhone Duo (if these last-minute leaks have indeed got the name right), it's worth remembering that there's going to be a subplot throughout this Apple Event – pricing. This year has been fairly brutal on the tech industry where price hikes are concerned, with devices left and right getting their prices upped, sometimes just weeks after being announced or released. Apple's already shown it's willing to join the club, given the rise in the MacBook Neo's price after its release. So, what lies in store for the iPhone 18 lineup? There's almost no way it launches at the same price as last year's equivalents, after all, and we'd say it's a safe bet that £100 or $100 price rises are basically the minimum we can expect. How that ripples out into the likes of the Apple Watch is pretty hard to gauge, too.

Listen up! (Image credit: Matt Kollat) The other widely expected product to launch isn't an iPhone, standard or foldable, but new AirPods. The AirPods 5 are anticipated in two flavours: with active noise-cancelling (i.e. 'with ANC' in the name) and without – the same product formula of the current not-Pro AirPods range. So what's new for this pair of in-ears? It's all to do with the chip, apparently, as Apple's new H3 will be on board for better processing, higher quality and lower latency. There was a previous rumour regarding camera-toting AirPods, too, but that's either too zany to be true, or one for a (distant) future date.

Quiz o'clock!

What about that Apple TV 4K rumour? (Image credit: Apple) I just had a flashback to way earlier in the year, in May, when Apple's update of tvOS had led to more rumours that a new Apple TV 4K box could be coming. Well, that was four months ago – and we're seemingly no closer to a conclusion. Today isn't likely to be the day when Apple goes all-out on content. That said, if the iPhone Duo is so content-heavy, then it's a prime opportunity for Apple to show off its best streaming service, Apple TV. Maybe there'll just be some easter eggs about forthcoming Apple TV shows. I'm sure that a new Apple TV 4K will arrive soon. It might be more likely when new HomePod products are brought to light, complete with Siri enhancements, in the future.

Colourful language (Image credit: Fixed Focus Digital / Weibo) Every year in recent memory a new iPhone has meant new iPhone colour options. Even last week people couldn't agree on what was likely for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. But more recent leaks seem to show off that both the 'Dark Cherry' and 'Sky Blue' options are a given. Whether that also translates to the iPhone Duo isn't known – a leaner colour palette is more likely for the top-tier phone in Apple's line-up. It seems that the Cosmic Orange era is over, though, which I can't say is any bad thing – especially when anyone I've seen with such a device has it hidden in a case anyway. As a general theme, 2026 has been big on green hues – "pistachio" a particular favourite among tech brands – so will Apple also join that party? I suspect not; it'll carve its own path.

Changing of the guard (Image credit: Apple) That's enough on the product side of things for a moment. Because there will be one very visible change at today's Surprise and Shine event – the likely absence of Tim Cook. The former Apple CEO has hung up his hat, moved into the Executive Chair role, and handed the reins to Apple long-timer John Ternus, pictured above. Get used to this guy's face, as you'll be seeing plenty more of it. Not that Ternus has been hidden behind the scenes – he's presented Mac sections at Apple's keynotes in the past, and more. The timing of the changeover is critical, of course, as the iPhone Duo's introduction ought to be a major step into new territory for Apple – just as its new boss represents the same. Ternus won't be alone, though. Per Tim Cook's presentations, chances are that the already-filmed output will be littered with other high-profile Apple execs from across the business. It's always been a very polished production. Will it be a very different production this year? I can't imagine that Apple is looking to reinvent the wheel. But it'll be interesting to tune in and find out at 18:00 (BST) today.

But there's got to be more than that, right? (Image credit: Apple) I'm confident that Apple has the potential to launch a huge swathe of products – or reveal them, at least. But I'm also confident that it won't. What would be the benefit other than to bombard our brains? A couple of weeks ago the quiet launch of M6 and M5 Pro chips in Mac Mini got that out of the way before this major Duo launch. I suspect it'll be a similar story in coming weeks – there's typically been an October Mac event, for example – to allow other iPad and Mac reveals to not steal the Duo's limelight. So stay on your toes: 2026 is going to be – as it already has been – a very busy year for Apple.

Is it just iPhones, iPhones, iPhones? (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3) No! Apple is selling an ecosystem, after all, so while the iPhone Duo will no doubt be centre stage, there'll be plenty more to talk about. Key among those topics, from a hardware point of view, is the alleged Apple Watch 12's reveal. While the key new details about this wearable fitness tracker and smartwatch aren't out in the wild, one small yet important detail has leaked. As we reported this week, it's thought that the new Watch 12 will come with a heap more storage on board. Is that just to drive up the price, is it an optional upgrade, or does it hold a core function for what the Watch 12 can deliver? We'll find out later on...

What about the iPhone 18? (Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future) It's September and, in Apple terms, that's meant one mainstay, year after year, since 2012 (ignoring the 2020 aberration): a new iPhone. This year, however, things are likely going to look a little different. It's rumoured that Apple won't launch an iPhone 18 at all. But let's not get ahead of ourselves: there's expected to be an iPhone 18 Pro and step-up iPhone 18 Pro Max with an even more advanced camera. Just no 'base' iPhone model this year. That ought to leave more space for the alleged iPhone Duo's reveal. And with the iPhone 17 so strong, it also makes sense – why make a marginal gain if it's not going to really benefit customers? Originally the rumour was that Apple might take a Samsung-style split of events: focusing September on the folding iPhone, with the other models pushed by some months to create a bi-annual, er, 'duo' of launch events – as Samsung prefers. It appears that won't be the case, however, with iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and Duo the trio from today's keynote.

So why 'Duo'? (Image credit: Ice Universe) Speaking of the key product: why would Apple opt for the 'Duo' name? It's all in the marketing, really, isn't it? It's an iPhone. But it's also a tablet – akin to a 'mini iPad'. Note that I didn't say 'iPad Mini', as Apple will still very much want you to buy one of those. It's just that the iPhone Duo will be able to supplement that experience, the segue from pocketable device to larger-screen product. That does suggest to me that the iPhone Duo will be the next step in iOS – or a subset of that operating system. Just as the first-ever iPhone rewrote the rules – Steve Job's classic 2007 reveal, announcing it as (paraphrasing here) iPod, phone and internet communicator, was a landmark deliver – the iPhone Duo has to do the same to succeed. Closed and it'll be the widest iPhone you've ever used. Open and it'll mirror an iPad's aspect ratio precisely – but I don't think with the same degree of control overall, leaving iPadOS as the platform to sit between iPhone and Mac. But the Duo is going to have to be different. Is a big screen for content consumption enough? It has been for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, granted, so Apple's play may really lean on the same approach. So, while I really don't like the Duo name – blame that on Microsoft's history – I can see the logic in what it defines about this incoming iPhone revolution.

Seeing double iPhone Duo pic.twitter.com/qokDU5Y0IKSeptember 9, 2026 Well, well, here's one way to kick things off. The "iPhone Ultra" might not be called that at all. Indeed, it may be called the "iPhone Duo". As we reported this morning, seasoned leaker IceUniverse, X post embedded above, has intel that the Duo name is what to expect. Oh dear. Did nobody mention Microsoft's disastrous Surface Duo launch? It seems a very odd name pathway for Apple to follow in my view. Still, a name is but a name. It's the product itself that's really key – especially as it's expected to cost upward of $2,000 (and, presumably, the same in Sterling – we shall see).