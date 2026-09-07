Leaked iPhone 18 Pro video shows new colour options – looks promising, even if it might be fake

Quick summary A video showing dummy iPhone 18 Pro units lets us have a good look at the colours we can expect later this week. These units appear to be dummy samples in Russian retailers designed to encourage pre-orders.

The iPhone 18 Pro should be announced on 9 September with a design that's expected to be the same as the iPhone 17 Pro. But a new video gives us a closer look at this year's unique colours, even though these aren't real retail units.

The video shows the phone in Dark Cherry and Sky Blue, two new colours that are generally agreed upon for the next-gen iPhone. That's what raises some doubt about this leak – why isn't the third colour shown?

It might be that no one can decide if it's going to be black or silver, so rather than get it wrong, sticking to the most strongly-rumoured colours might seem like a safer bet.

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With the iPhone 18 Pro expected to be the same overall design as the iPhone 17 Pro, much of the focus of these devices has been on the colour. We're sure it will have the A20 Pro chip and there could be a variable aperture on the Pro Max model, but from a design point of view it's expected to be much the same.

The phones are said to be dummy units, with the video originally appearing from Lanzuk on Naver, but shared on X.

iPhone 18 Pro demo unit placed on the table. #apple #appleevent pic.twitter.com/Y443OVVg1hSeptember 5, 2026

This isn't an isolated appearance: it appears that some Russian retailers are showing off these dummy units in advance of the announcement. The second video shows them on a table with a sign that translates to "touch the future now".

iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max demo units are already showing up in some stores 📱 pic.twitter.com/XFqWORCJgvSeptember 5, 2026

If nothing else, this gives us a good sense of the general look and feel of the new phones, but as we outlined above, they're basically the same as the previous iPhone model.

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Apple is expected to have a bumper launch over in Cupertino, with the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 all expected to be announced this Wednesday.