Here's how to watch the Apple iPhone 18 Fold event

Quick Summary Apple will be holding its next big event on 9 September 2026 at Apple Park, with streaming live on the Apple website and YouTube channel. This is expected to showcase the new iPhone 18 models including a new folding phone.

Apple has distributed invitations for its big September event, which is likely to see the announcement of the new iPhone 18 models, including a folding iPhone phone, potentially known as the iPhone Ultra.

Industry experts and influencers gather at Apple Park in Cupertino, California for the event but the whole thing is streamed live so anyone can watch it. That means you'll learn about the new tech at the same time as the experts do.

So, if you're dying to know more about these new phones as well as new versions of the Apple Watch, then make sure you tune in to one of the many streaming options available. We'll also be covering the event with our own live blog here in T3, so you can get the updates as well as expert opinion on the new products.

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Apple Event — September 9 - YouTube Watch On

When is it happening?

The event is taking place on Wednesday 9 September at 6pm UK time (that's 10am PST, 1pm EST and 3am the next morning in Sydney). The event is streaming on the Apple website, as well as on the Apple YouTube page. If you have an Apple TV or an iPhone, you can also watch the event through the Apple Events app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook presenting last year's iPhone event (Image credit: Apple)

Under new leadership

The September event will be the first under the new leadership of John Ternus, so we might see a new approach to the proceedings compared to the way that Tim Cook has presented them in recent years.

The original Apple keynotes from Steve Jobs were live events, whereas recent events under Cook have been slick, prerecorded pieces designed to run through the huge amount of detail on the new products.

This year, there's likely to be a continued push around the new Siri AI coming to iOS 18 and all other Apple platforms. Powered by Google Gemini, the system is integrated across the whole OS, providing in-context support as well as advanced editing and generation, all using on-device or secure server processing.

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iPhone Ultra leaked colours according to Even Blass (Image credit: Evan Blass)

What will be announced?

According to MacRumor, the announcement will feature three phones this year: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the folding iPhone 18 Ultra. There won't be a new iPhone 18 model, as this will follow in 2027.

On the wearable side, Apple is expected to announce a new Apple Watch Ultra 4 as well as an Apple Watch Series 12. There are also rumours to suggest that a new AirPods model could have cameras built in for visual intelligence functionality.