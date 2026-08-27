Samsung teases 1,100Hz gaming monitor, alongside the world's first 360Hz 49-inch Dual QHD display and first 42-inch curved OLED

Quick Summary Samsung has announced three "world's first" monitor technologies during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this week. The world's first 1,100Hz gaming display will be joined by a 49-inch 360Hz ultrawide Odyssey model, along with the first 42-inch curved monitor in 2027.

Samsung has announced the world’s first gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 1,100Hz.

The forthcoming Odyssey G6 display also promises 1ms response times, plus AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

But that's not all. The company also unveiled a couple of additional "world's first" monitors during Gamescom.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the first 49-inch ultrawide double QHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, while the Odyssey OLED G7 debuts a 42-inch screen size – a first for a curved model.

The company took to the stage during Europe's biggest games show. Samsung's monitor lead, Pepe Dijkstra, detailed the new technologies on the brand's booth, where a the latter two displays were also shown for the first time.

Also announced was a further commitment to 3D technologies in the gaming sector. It will be working closely with developers to provide wider support in some of the biggest titles.

And Samsung Display revealed that it will begin to mass produce 24.5-inch QD-OLED panels for pro gaming and eSports, starting later this year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, you'll have to wait until next year for the "world's first" tech and the new monitor range.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

It was revealed that the new Odyssey OLED G9, OLED G8 and OLED G6 will be joined by an OLED G7 in 2027.

It looks like OLED is very much the way to go for Samsung.

T3 is attending Gamescom for the next few days, so please come back often to hear all the latest gaming announcements and news from the likes of Samsung, Xbox and more.