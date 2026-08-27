Samsung teases 1,100Hz gaming monitor, alongside the world's first 360Hz 49-inch Dual QHD display and first 42-inch curved OLED
Samsung unveils a bevy of forthcoming monitors at Gamescom
Quick Summary
Samsung has announced three "world's first" monitor technologies during Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this week.
The world's first 1,100Hz gaming display will be joined by a 49-inch 360Hz ultrawide Odyssey model, along with the first 42-inch curved monitor in 2027.
Samsung has announced the world’s first gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 1,100Hz.
The forthcoming Odyssey G6 display also promises 1ms response times, plus AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.
But that's not all. The company also unveiled a couple of additional "world's first" monitors during Gamescom.
The new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is the first 49-inch ultrawide double QHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, while the Odyssey OLED G7 debuts a 42-inch screen size – a first for a curved model.
The company took to the stage during Europe's biggest games show. Samsung's monitor lead, Pepe Dijkstra, detailed the new technologies on the brand's booth, where a the latter two displays were also shown for the first time.
Also announced was a further commitment to 3D technologies in the gaming sector. It will be working closely with developers to provide wider support in some of the biggest titles.
And Samsung Display revealed that it will begin to mass produce 24.5-inch QD-OLED panels for pro gaming and eSports, starting later this year.
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However, you'll have to wait until next year for the "world's first" tech and the new monitor range.
It was revealed that the new Odyssey OLED G9, OLED G8 and OLED G6 will be joined by an OLED G7 in 2027.
It looks like OLED is very much the way to go for Samsung.
T3 is attending Gamescom for the next few days, so please come back often to hear all the latest gaming announcements and news from the likes of Samsung, Xbox and more.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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