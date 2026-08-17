Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 supports HDR10+ and 32:9 – Samsung owners to get free early access codes, too

Quick Summary Samsung is an official partner of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 – the new shooter sequel from Activision. As part of the collaboration, the game will offer an HDR10+ Gaming mode for improved HDR graphics.

Samsung has announced a collaboration with Activision to become the official TV, monitor, soundbar and Wi-Fi speaker partner of the forthcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

As a result, it has been working with the development teams to help implement HDR10+ Gaming support in the sequel, plus native 32:9 super ultrawide support on the PC version for use on Samsung's Odyssey G9 monitors.

Some Call of Duty games have offered Dolby Vision in the past and/or standard HDR10 for displays that don't support it. However, Modern Warfare 4 will be the first to offer HDR10+ Gaming, which will be especially good news for Samsung TV and monitor owners as they don't have access to Dolby Vision.

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Samsung is a lead partner (originator) for the HDR10+ standard, so the collaboration makes sense. It essentially offers more accurate colour and contrast, highlighting brighter elements of a scene while keeping dark zones inky black.

Support means it will be switched on automatically while playing, with settings tweaked for low latency playback.

"We will continue working with leading developers to strengthen gaming experiences across our display portfolio," said Samsung's executive vice president of its visual display business, Hun Lee.

Free early access to the COD: MW4 beta

In addition to the baked-in settings, the Samsung partnership will also provide TV and monitor owners access to the Call of Duty: NEXT livestream, straight through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

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Taking place on 21 August at 9am PDT / 5pm BST, the live presentation kicks off Activision's annual event for Call of Duty fans and will detail new information on the latest game.

Samsung device owners will also have the chance to get their hands on early access codes for the Modern Warfare 4 beta. You'll be able to play the game from 21 August – a week before the open beta then rolls out on 28 August.

Finally, Samsung will have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 playable on its stand at Gamescom, with some Vault Edition Battle.net codes available to visitors.