Aldi's £34.99 pod coffee machine is back – and it's £144 cheaper than Nespresso's version
Want a cheap way to make coffee at home? This is it
QUICK SUMMARY
Aldi's £34.99 Ambiano Capsule Coffee Machine is back in stores from today.
It works with original Nespresso-compatible capsules, featuring a fast heat-up time and a choice between shorter espresso-style coffees and longer coffees.
The Ambiano Capsule Coffee Machine has returned to Aldi's Specialbuys as of today, Thursday 1st October. It's also suitable for original Nespresso-compatible capsules, so you've got plenty of choice when it comes to finding pods.
Measuring just 31 x 8 x 21cm and with a 650ml water tank, it's similar in size to the Nespresso Vertuo Up, which recently scored five stars in our review. That said, the Vertuo Up costs just under £180, making it around £144 more expensive than Aldi's offering.
You can pick up the Ambiano Capsule Coffee Machine for just £34.99 in Aldi stores today, although, as usual with Specialbuys, I'd check the stock checker for your local store before heading out just in case.
The listing also mentions a fast heat-up time and, judging by the images, there appears to be a choice between shorter espresso-style coffees and longer coffees, depending on the pod you've chosen.
As mentioned, the machine works with original Nespresso-compatible capsules, meaning there's plenty of affordable pod options, including Aldi's own Barissimo Lungo Coffee Pods for £2.79. However, just make sure you don't buy Nespresso's Vertuo pods, as these aren't compatible with the Ambiano machine.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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