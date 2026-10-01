You can now control your Nanoleaf smart lights via ChatGPT and Claude – here's how

QUICK SUMMARY Nanoleaf has launched a new MCP Server connecting its smart lights to ChatGPT and Claude, allowing users to control their lighting with natural-language commands. The system can also use real-time information, such as weather and calendar events, to help automatically adapt the lighting to what’s happening around you.

Nanoleaf has launched what it describes as an industry-first Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server for smart lighting. The new technology allows Nanoleaf’s best smart lights to connect directly with AI platforms, giving people a more natural way to control their surroundings through conversational AI.

Instead of opening the Nanoleaf app or relying on a traditional voice assistant, users will now be able to interact with their lights through AI platforms they already use, including ChatGPT and Claude.

The MCP Server is available from 30th September via Nanoleaf’s website, whilst pre-built native integrations for ChatGPT and Claude are expected to launch in October.

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(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

The idea is to move away from the very specific commands that are common with smart lighting, such as “turn the lights on” or “dim the lights to 50%”. With Nanoleaf’s MCP Server, users can describe the mood or atmosphere they want in a much more natural way.

Nanoleaf says the Server can also connect lighting to real-time information and online services. That could include weather updates, calendar events, web data and other sources of information.

In practice, this could mean your lighting automatically changes when rain starts, or creates a more focused atmosphere before an upcoming meeting.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

For everyday users, the pre-built integrations for ChatGPT, Claude and other AI platforms will be simple to set up, similar to enabling an app extension, with no technical configuration required.

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For developers and power users, the Nanoleaf MCP Server and developer tools are available now. They can be used to create custom lighting routines, connect live web data and build personalised AI-powered lighting workflows.