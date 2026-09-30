Arlo’s new solar security camera can stay charged for up to six months without any sun

QUICK SUMMARY Arlo has launched the Essential Solar Security Camera to the US market. Priced at $99.99, the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera has an integrated 1.2W solar panel and high-powered battery that can keep the camera charged for up to six months without any sun.

Watch out, Eufy – Arlo has announced its new solar security camera , and it’s designed to keep your camera charged for up to six months without any sunlight. The new Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera is being dubbed the ‘first solar-powered camera designed for year-round, low maintenance protection’ – and you won’t believe the price, either.

Solar security cameras have become increasingly popular over the years. But one thing people worry about with solar power is if the panels will continue to charge and run their cameras if the weather isn’t good. Even if you live in the dreary UK like I do, solar cameras have impressive battery lives, and most only need a few hours of light per day to work – but Arlo’s new model takes this to a whole new level.

The Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera has a 1.2W solar panel that’s built into the top of the design. Paired with its 14,790mAh battery, the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera can last for up to six months without sunlight when fully charged, and it needs as little as two hours of light a day to stay powered.

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The design of the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera is extremely slim, but don’t be put off – it has a lot of smarts under its hood. The camera has 2K video resolution, colour night vision and 12x zoom, so you won’t miss any action day or night.

(Image credit: Arlo)

The Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera’s 2K vision operates at 24 frames per second, and offers a 130° field of view. To enhance its colour night vision, the camera has a built-in spotlight, which works alongside the integrated siren to scare off potential intruders or unwanted activity.

As a wireless camera, the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera uses dual-band Wi-Fi to stay connected, and is compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. Other features include two-way audio and customised detection and activity zones which is available using the Arlo app.

(Image credit: Arlo)

By connecting the Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera to the Arlo app, you can use person, package and vehicle detection, get real-time notifications, and access Video Summaries of your clips.

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