IKEA's new LED floor lamp looks like a Philips Hue rival – but costs a fraction of the price
The Förlig can also be mounted on the wall or hung from the ceiling
QUICK SUMMARY
IKEA has launched the Förlig, a 3-in-1 LED lamp that can also be mounted on a wall or hung from the ceiling.
It costs just £17 in the UK or $24.99 in the US, with a current 20% discount bringing it down to £13.60 or $19.99.
IKEA has launched a new LED lamp that offers a surprising amount of flexibility over where you put it. The Förlig can be used as a traditional floor lamp, mounted on the wall or hung from the ceiling, making it a versatile option for its price.
Standing 132cm tall with a 17cm base, the Förlig looks familiar to the Philips Hue Signe. However, whilst the Signe is firmly premium, IKEA's Förlig costs just £17 in the UK or $24.99 in the US.
IKEA is also offering 20% off selected "Cosy Season" essentials in store, and the Förlig is included. That brings the price down to just £13.60 in the UK or $19.99 in the US, making it an even better price.
The Förlig isn't a smart light, so you won't get the sort of customisation you'd find on a Philips Hue lamp. Instead, you're given 10 different colours and colour combinations to choose from, and it also remembers the colour you were using as when you last turned it off.
Power comes via USB-C, although IKEA doesn't include the USB-C cable or power supply. If you want to mount the Förlig on the wall or hang it from the ceiling, you'll also need to provide your own screws and mounting hardware.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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