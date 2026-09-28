Apple isn't giving up on Vision Pro yet – could release a direct rival to Meta VR glasses

Quick Summary Apple could be working on a cheaper and lighter Vision Pro product, a little like Meta's VR glasses. But it's also said that the project is on "life support", with nothing expected until 2028 at the earliest.

Apple could be working on a new version of the Vision Pro, but acknowledges that any new device needs to be thinner and lighter and likely won't launch until 2028 or 2029.

The new device is said to have the codename N224 and there are four different concepts in the works, including one that offloads components like the Meta's new VR glasses.

The details come from Mark Gurman, shared via X. He also claims that John Ternus, the new Apple CEO, see Vision Pro as a "stepping stone to something else".

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There seems to be some disagreement about the format the new device should take, with some preferring the all-in-one design of the original Apple Vision Pro, rather than offloading the brains to make for a lighter experience.

Gurman says that the work is on "life support" suggesting that it might never lead to fruition and that Apple might abandon the segment entirely. It's fair to say that Apple Vision Pro hasn't been a great success for Apple, criticised for the high price, the weight, and a general reluctance toward headset adoption.

Meta continues to dominate the segment with its Quest headsets which offer a cheaper and lighter approach, with many just using the headsets for casual gaming. While Apple Vision Pro remains superior on many levels, the price excluded many potential customers.

It's also thought that Apple has smart glasses in development but that they are not expected until 2027. Smart glasses have faced a torrent of bad publicity recently, getting rebranded as "pervert glasses" and resulting in Meta releasing audio only alternatives.

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But many still see smart glasses as a core component of a future where AI-powered tech is instantly accessible without having to reach for your phone, both with a display and without.

Virtual reality headsets – like Apple Vision Pro – have the advantage of being able to offer augmented or mixed reality as well as virtual. That can provide both an isolated environment where you might play games or watch movies, as well as a mixed landscape that you might use for work.

However, as Apple discovered, putting that much weight into a device leads to fatigue that's not experienced when watching TV or working at a conventional desk with a monitor.

It's why Snap has waiting for a decade to bring its Snap Specs to market, with many of the capabilities of the Vision Pro but in a pair of light, wearable glasses instead. Maybe Apple will now head down this route too.

As with many applications of new technology, finding the exact use case remains, when many of the existing form factors have been long optimised for the best experience.