iPhone 20 screen details leak and it looks like big changes are a-coming

Quick Summary Alleged screen sizes for the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max have leaked, along with details on a replacement for the Face ID camera. It is suggested that the next-gen flagship iPhone will have a bezel-free screen using a curved OLED display.

It has often been said that Apple plans something special next year, for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. And that could be a major refresh for the design of the Pro models.

Much like the iPhone X, which was released on its 10th birthday, the next flagship iPhone could be named after the forthcoming anniversary rather than the current nomenclature, and recent reports suggest it'll sport at least one major upgrade.

It is being said that the screen will be very different to the one used on this year's iPhone 18 Pro, with curved edges giving the illusion of being completely bezel-free. This is something Samsung has used on its Galaxy S series in the past, although not quite so thoroughly.

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More recently though, a post on Weibo from well-known industry leaker Digital Chat Station adds prospective screen sizes and a hint that the Face ID camera might change.

According to their details, the iPhone 20 Pro will feature a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2686 x 1236, while the iPhone 20 Pro Max will sport a 6.96-inch equivalent with a resolution of 2912 x 1340.

More intriguingly though, Digital Chat Station claims each device will come with a punch-hole camera rather than full Dynamic Island. This is also in preference to the under-display camera embedded into the inner screen of the iPhone Duo.

That is disputed by others, though. Ice Universe, for example, suggests that there will still be a Dynamic Island on the iPhone 20 Pro Max – as shown in a concept image posted on their X feed.

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The iPhone 20 Pro Max looks like this pic.twitter.com/JcFqSP4fPZSeptember 21, 2026

Of course, it might be that the front camera is a solo affair this time around, but the Dynamic Island software remains to offer the multiple features introduced with iOS 27.

Then again, as reported by Gizmochina, this is all thought to have been gleaned from a test (prototype) model and could therefore change anyway. Apple might have already decided to ditch the iPhone 20 concept altogether.

We won't find out either way anytime soon. The next batch of iPhones that are planned are likely to arrive in spring next year and include the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2. We have around 12 months to wait to see anything else.