Your Xbox could soon emulate PS5 games – developer demos a significant breakthrough

Quick Summary A YouTuber has managed to port a PS5 emulator onto the Xbox Series X. He even demonstrated a PS5 game running on his Xbox hardware in a new video.

Game emulation has never been more popular, with a multitude of retro gaming handhelds and consoles enabling play of thousands of classic games and systems. There are emulators for just about every console and computer released in the last 50 years, and many of them will run on the most basic of hardware.

Regular readers will already know that I own scores of retro gaming devices, most running emulation software, including self-built consoles made from mini PCs, arcade machines, and even highly-spec'ed Android handhelds. However, I tend to stick to the legendary systems and games.

Not so everyone. Not only has there been big breakthroughs in PS4 emulation of late, reports suggest that PS5 game emulation is progressing at a rapid rate. A couple of emulators have appeared for PC – SharpEmu and KyTyPS5 – that are boasting impressive performance numbers when running some PS5 games, such as Demon's Soul and Grand Theft Auto V.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Now another developer / YouTube has taken things further, he's managed to get one of those – KyTyPS5 – working on an Xbox Series X. And yes, that means there's the potential of playing native PS5 games on the rival console.

Devran Cosmo Uenal (via tech4gamers) claims to have ported his own fork of KyTy to Xbox's machine. He's also posted a video that appears to show the PS5 version of Quake II running on the console.

Running PlayStation 5 Software on Xbox Series X - KytyPS5 on Xbox (A Research Project) - YouTube Watch On

This isn't the most complicated or graphically intensive game, of course, but it hints at the potential.

Compatibility is limited, he revealed, but these are early days. He also said that some other games are already playable, so it'll be interesting to see if more videos are posted in the near future.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Personally, I'm not particularly interested in emulating games of systems that are currently available. I'm more into playing old titles on old console types that are either discontinued or not easily available. But there's no denying the commitment and skill of the emulation community in such groundbreaking work.

Now if only someone could get PS2 games to run more reliably on Android hardware – I'd totally appreciate that.