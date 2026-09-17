There's a GTA 6 disc after all, but perhaps not the one you were expecting
In fact, there's more than one
Quick Summary
Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as music streaming services.
You can pre-order it now, with standard variants and a limited edition version available.
There was a bit of a hoo-hah when pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI opened in June, around the lack of a physical edition. While boxed copies can be ordered in advance, they do not contain an actual disc – just a download code.
It's become part of a wider debate about physical copies of games and game ownership in general. And that is going to rage on for the next year or so, I'd imagine, as we creep towards PlayStation's own cut off point for disc versions.
That's an argument and issue for another time. In the here and no, it seems like Rockstar has decided to release physical GTA 6 discs after all – just not the ones we expected.
It has announced the forthcoming release of the official soundtrack album for the game, which will be available on vinyl and CD, not just digitally.
Also available to pre-order now, for the full release on 20 November, are Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album on vinyl, CD and in a limited edition vinyl box set. Prices start at $19.98 for the CD version, rising to $124.98 for the collectors' set.
They each include 34 original tracks used in the game, with tracks from the likes of Yung Lean, Travis Scott and Keith Richards.
The limited edition vinyl collection comes with two transparent magenta LPs filled with blue liquid. You also get exclusive artwork in this version.
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You'll also be able to listen to the entire album on digitals streaming services, of course, and can even check out some of the tracks now, as they've been released early. You can pre-save the album across just about every service out there.
As for the game itself, it is still well on track for its 19 November release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's also on track to being one of the highest grossing games of all times. Even without a physical disc copy.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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