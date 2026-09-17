There's a GTA 6 disc after all, but perhaps not the one you were expecting

Quick Summary Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will be released on vinyl and CD, as well as music streaming services. You can pre-order it now, with standard variants and a limited edition version available.

There was a bit of a hoo-hah when pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI opened in June, around the lack of a physical edition. While boxed copies can be ordered in advance, they do not contain an actual disc – just a download code.

It's become part of a wider debate about physical copies of games and game ownership in general. And that is going to rage on for the next year or so, I'd imagine, as we creep towards PlayStation's own cut off point for disc versions.

That's an argument and issue for another time. In the here and no, it seems like Rockstar has decided to release physical GTA 6 discs after all – just not the ones we expected.

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It has announced the forthcoming release of the official soundtrack album for the game, which will be available on vinyl and CD, not just digitally.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Also available to pre-order now, for the full release on 20 November, are Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album on vinyl, CD and in a limited edition vinyl box set. Prices start at $19.98 for the CD version, rising to $124.98 for the collectors' set.

They each include 34 original tracks used in the game, with tracks from the likes of Yung Lean, Travis Scott and Keith Richards.

The limited edition vinyl collection comes with two transparent magenta LPs filled with blue liquid. You also get exclusive artwork in this version.

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You'll also be able to listen to the entire album on digitals streaming services, of course, and can even check out some of the tracks now, as they've been released early. You can pre-save the album across just about every service out there.

Yung Lean – That’s It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin) (From Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album) - YouTube Watch On

As for the game itself, it is still well on track for its 19 November release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It's also on track to being one of the highest grossing games of all times. Even without a physical disc copy.