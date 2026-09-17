Bose takes open earbuds into the no-compromise zone – two new models to look out for

Quick summary Bose has expanded its selection of open-ear devices with the Bose Ultra Open Earbud (2nd Gen) and the Bose Sport Open Earbud. The former boost the performance of the original models, while the latter are specifically designed for sports use.

Bose has announced the expansion of its open-ear range, building on the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds that launched in 2024. The additions expand on the trend for earbuds that don't cut you off from the outside world, without compromising on sound quality.

While the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) build on the predecessor, Bose is introducing an entirely new option, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds. As the name suggests, they are specifically designed for those exercising.

This lands exactly where the open-ear trend is so popular, with those running or working out who want to listen to music, but don't want to be cut off from the world around them.

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The Sport Open Ultra retain the cuff design, leaving the ear canal clear, but have a softer design finished in silicone for a stable fit while active, while offering an IP54 rating to protect against sweat or that occasional rain shower.

(Image credit: Bose)

There are custom drivers promising rich audio, with automatic volume to adapt to ambient noise levels. The battery is said to last for 7 hours, while the case will provide an additional 22 hours.

Textured buttons provide control with sweaty fingers, whether that's taking a call or switching workout tracks.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds will be available for £179.59, on sale from 15 October.

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Expanding on the flagship offering, the new 2nd Gen Bose Ultra Open Earbuds promise improved sound performance and call quality, while also addressing one of our criticisms of the originals by extending the battery life.

That results in up to 9 hours of playback, with the case offering an additional 19.5 hours. There are new drivers for deeper bass and increased volume, again with auto volume that will adjust to the ambient sound levels.

(Image credit: Bose)

Adding to the feature set is Cinema Mode, which is designed to expand the spatial soundstage, boosting the experience of podcasts and video for more immersive audio. That's on top of support for aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound for a great experience with compatible Android devices.

The design gets a tweak but sticks to the same overall aesthetic, but with a premium lift so they look a little better.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) cost £299.95 and will be available from 1 October.

Both new pairs of Bose Open Earbuds use Bluetooth Core 5.4, with support for SBC and AAC, while also offering Google Fast Pair for Android devices. There's support for Spotify Tap, while support for Google Find Hub and, Alexa+ and a shortcut for Apple Music will arrive via a future software update.