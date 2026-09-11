Nothing Headphone (1) Pro leaks to show a new premium side to the upstart startup

Quick Summary Nothing will soon announce a new pair of over-ear headphones, according to a report that's appeared online. The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro will be its most premium audio product yet, if the leak is genuine.

Ever since British tech startup Nothing sprang up five years ago, its focus has largely been on releasing quality devices, with high-level components but at very competitive prices.

That has permeated its Android phones, earbuds and, more recently, over-ear headphones. The Nothing Headphone (1) was slightly different, in that it was more at the premium end of the spectrum – not least thanks to its partnership with audiophile brand KEF. But ultimately Nothing still managed to undercut similarly spec'ed rivals.

Now it looks like it's back for another stab, but this time it seems to be taking on the big boys directly.

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The Nothing Headphone (1) Pro has leaked, with a report by Dealabs claiming that a follow-up is imminent. And considering it's specifications and, most significantly, the suggested price, we could be looking at the brand taking the next step.

According to the French tech site's sources, the Headphone (1) Pro will feature a triple-driver architecture, with bass, precision and XMEMS type treble drivers. This has the potential for a more refined and solid sound performance, to compete with the likes of Sony, Bose and Bowers & Wilkins.

It'll have Hi-Res Audio and LDAC support, it's claimed, along with spatial audio and sound customisation capabilities. And there will be improved noise cancellation, with real-time ANC using 10 microphones to block ambient sounds more effectively.

Battery life is said to last up to 60 hours of playback in the headphones themselves, while Bluetooth 6.1 will be on board for wireless streaming. Physical touch controls will also feature on the headset's aluminium shell, the the earcups will be covered by scratch-resistant glass. IP52 water and dust proofing rounds up the leaked specs.

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Perhaps the most surprising element to the early information is its price. It is claimed that the Nothing Headphone (1) Pro will cost $399 / €349. That's also likely to translate to £349 in the UK too.

That's naturally a step up on the £299 of the original Headphone (1) and is considerably more than the Headphone (a) price, which started at £149.

Indeed, if genuine, it puts the Headphone (1) Pro on a par with the Sony WH-1000XM6 and Bose QC Ultra 2 alternatives. So it'll be interesting to hear them in action to find out whether they can match or even beat those hugely popular pairs.

We have a few weeks to wait before then though – Dealabs says that the launch won't be until 29 September. We'll keep our ears to the ground until then.