England star Chloe Kelly models swanky new pink running earbuds, as Shokz reveals partnership with Arsenal forward

Earlier this year, Shokz, the well-known open-ear earbuds brand, revealed its 5-star OpenDots 2 product.

Now the brand is elevating its partnership to premier levels, with a newly announced limited-edition version and collaboration with England star Chloe Kelly.

The England forward – whose famous Euro Championships-winning goal broke the internet in 2022 – is now breaking the mould of what Shokz has delivered before.

Modelling the limited-edition OpenDots 2 in signature pink, this new addition to the product line – under the 'Always More' campaign banner – will be a big hit for footie fans.

The tie-in makes sense: the OpenDots 2 are ideal for running and training without blocking out the outside world, so you can remain aware of your surroundings – while listening to your favourite tunes.

Kelly says: "'Always More' really resonates with me because football is a huge part of who I am, but there’s of course more to me than simply the player you see on the pitch.

"I’m always pushing myself to perform at my best, while also enjoying everything that matters to me away from the game.

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That’s what I like about Shokz: it’s made for performance, but fits naturally into everyday life too.”

You can buy the limited edition pink colourway right now from uk.shokz.com, with the Shokz x Chloe Kelly Limited Edition Clutch Gift Box priced at £179 in the UK.

Be quick, though, as when that Gift Box version sells out, that's the end of availability – although the pink colourway will continue to sell thereafter, joining the current pearly white, grey and black options.