Every piece of smart tech you own could one day be Xiaomi. The gigantic booth at the IFA show in Berlin is showing off its expansive range of products from air fryers to smart TVs and EVs.

It's all part of Xiaomi's Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem, and while most of this has been available in China for some time, we're going to be seeing much more of it in Europe soon.

There's very little that the collection doesn't touch these days. The kitchen options alone range from fridges and ovens to coffee machines, washing machines, mops and vacuums. It's the same in the living room with top-spec TVs, surround sound speakers, air purifiers and air conditioning units.

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The automotive arm is the last piece of the puzzle, with two main models now established – the SU7 and the YU7. But there's also a high-performance version of the SU7, the SU7 Ultra, and a Gran Turismo Vision car created for the game but shown here in physical form.

(Image credit: Future)

Mijia smart home expands

The majority of Xiaomi's smart home products come under the Mijia brand. This is described as 'The Art of Smart Living' and combines the latest smart tech with classic minimalist design and often highly competitive pricing.

We first heard that Mijia products would be coming to Europe last year but in today's press conference, Xiaomi confirmed that it will 'expand at scale across Europe'.

It's not clear which products will be available in the UK as yet, but there's plenty I'd love to see. The three-drum washer dryer is very clever, while its double-stack air fryer looks like it could be a popular option.

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On the stand, I saw an extractor fan that automatically activated when the gas hob was lit, and a robot vacuum that burst into action as soon as the dishwasher was started. It's this kind of connectivity where Xiaomi sees an advantage, especially connecting the home and car.

Xiaomi EVs coming in 2027

It's been three years since Xiaomi announced its first EV, the SU7, and since then we have seen numerous additions to the range, including an SU7 Ultra performance model that's broken Nurburgring records and a YU7 SUV that has now set its own autonomous track driving.

It's in the Vision Gran Turismo where we see the potential of Xiaomi's automotive progress. The car is developed purely for the game, but the model on the stand shows this could form the basis of a real hypercar in the future.

The big news for Europe, though, is that we will finally see the EVs on the road next year. A big signing ceremony at IFA marked the start of the process that should see at least one of the models on sale. I'd love to see the YU7 come to the UK, as it's perhaps the more interesting of the two designs, though the SU7 Ultra is definitely the poster child.

(Image credit: Future)

Folding in

The IFA stand also gave us a preview of Xiaomi's folding phone, the Fold 18. This is the first to use the Xiaomi XRING 03 processor and looks to be a real competitor to the Samsung Z Fold 8 and the rumoured Apple Fold device.

Unfortunately, this is currently only scheduled for launch in China, so we might not actually see this model in Europe anytime soon.