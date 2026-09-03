Peak Performance just made its lightest jacket ever and somehow this 390g down layer doesn’t look remotely boring

Peak Performance has been making its distinctive Helium insulation for 15 years, and it’s celebrating the occasion by taking the idea to its logical conclusion.

The new Helium Nova Down Jacket is, according to Peak Performance, the lightest jacket the Swedish brand has ever made, weighing just 390g in the men’s version.

Despite the ultralight construction, it still packs proper down insulation and enough weather protection for more than just strolling around the city.

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The Nova takes the familiar Helium formula and gives it a slightly more contemporary silhouette.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

The instantly recognisable quilted construction remains, although the baffles now sweep across the jacket in broad waves rather than following the more conventional horizontal pattern found on most down layers.

And while ultralight insulation can sometimes look overtly technical, the relaxed, hip-length fit, raglan sleeves and subtle embroidery make the Nova look pretty relaxed.

That said, the more fashion-friendly exterior hides a fairly serious technical jacket.

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Peak Performance uses 700-fill-power duck down with a 90/10 down-to-feather ratio, wrapped inside lightweight 42gsm 20D ripstop fabric.

The outer is windproof and designed to repel light rain and snow, while tougher fabric sections have been added around the shoulders and pockets where wear is likely to be greatest.

Wave after wave

Peak Performance positions the Helium Nova for everything from everyday wear and trail hiking to ski touring, freeride and resort skiing.

It has an adjustable drawcord hidden inside the hem, elasticated cuffs to keep draughts out, a reversed YKK front zip with a chin guard, and two zipped hand pockets.

The relaxed cut should also leave enough room underneath for layering without turning the Nova into an oversized puffer.

There is, however, an interesting difference between the men’s and women’s versions.

(Image credit: Peak Performance)

The men’s Helium Nova features a hood you can stash away, leaving a simple insulated collar when you don’t need it.

The women’s Helium Nova Hooded Jacket, meanwhile, gets a permanently attached down-insulated hood.

It’s an unusual distinction between the two models, particularly when the rest of the design language is so similar.

As far as I can tell, the Nova isn’t part of Peak Performance’s more experimental Helium Loop circularity project, which uses heat-dissolvable stitching so a jacket can eventually be taken apart and its individual materials recycled.

It does, however, use RDS-certified down and GRS-certified recycled materials, and is made without intentionally added PFAS.

The Helium Nova Down Jacket is available now at Peak Performance UK, Peak Performance US, and Peak Performance EU for £300 / $350 / €350 (~AU$566).