Flower Mountain’s latest sneakers bring Sashiko stitching and Japanese canvas to the trail
The footwear brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection combines outdoor-inspired silhouettes with traditional textile techniques
Flower Mountain has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, and while the brand’s mix of Japanese design, outdoor influences and colourful sneakers is nothing new, a capsule within the range is definitely exciting.
Harmony of Traditions applies three Japanese textile techniques and materials to two of Flower Mountain’s most recognisable models, the Yamano 3 and Iwano 2.
These include Mikawa cotton, a durable woven fabric traditionally produced in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, alongside Kurashiki canvas, which draws on more than a century of textile-making expertise.
The third element is Sashiko, a social media darling with a distinctive geometric stitching technique originally developed as a practical way to reinforce and repair clothing.
Here, all three are used as functional design details, giving Flower Mountain’s already busy sneakers another layer of texture and character.
Old techniques, new shoes
Flower Mountain has always blurred the line between hiking footwear and everyday sneakers, with suede overlays, chunky soles, unusual lacing systems and bright colour combinations.
Harmony of Traditions simply makes the Japanese side of that equation more... explicit.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The wider FW26 collection continues in a similar direction, albeit with more emphasis on lighter, easier-to-wear footwear.
The Back Country 2 reworks the traditional outdoor shoe with a lighter and more breathable construction.
Meanwhile, two new models, the Sanchia and Ranya, introduce softer and more streamlined shapes designed primarily for everyday urban wear.
Flower Mountain has also revisited several existing trainers, including the Kazana Fall, which turns the woven construction of the summer Kazana into an all-season sneaker.
The Asuka 3 updates the brand’s vintage-inspired design with greater flexibility and a revised internal structure.
Materials across the collection include wool, faux fur and tartan alongside Flower Mountain’s familiar mix of suede, technical fabrics and outdoor-derived detailing.
The Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available now from Flower Mountain UK, Flower Mountain US and Flower Mountain EU. AU availability TBC.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.