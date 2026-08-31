Flower Mountain’s latest sneakers bring Sashiko stitching and Japanese canvas to the trail

Flower Mountain has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, and while the brand’s mix of Japanese design, outdoor influences and colourful sneakers is nothing new, a capsule within the range is definitely exciting.

Harmony of Traditions applies three Japanese textile techniques and materials to two of Flower Mountain’s most recognisable models, the Yamano 3 and Iwano 2.

These include Mikawa cotton, a durable woven fabric traditionally produced in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, alongside Kurashiki canvas, which draws on more than a century of textile-making expertise.

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IWANO 2 UNI Dove grey (Image credit: Flower Mountain)

The third element is Sashiko, a social media darling with a distinctive geometric stitching technique originally developed as a practical way to reinforce and repair clothing.

Here, all three are used as functional design details, giving Flower Mountain’s already busy sneakers another layer of texture and character.

Old techniques, new shoes

Flower Mountain has always blurred the line between hiking footwear and everyday sneakers, with suede overlays, chunky soles, unusual lacing systems and bright colour combinations.

Harmony of Traditions simply makes the Japanese side of that equation more... explicit.

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YAMABUSHI UNI Kaki-Arancione (Image credit: Flower Mountain)

The wider FW26 collection continues in a similar direction, albeit with more emphasis on lighter, easier-to-wear footwear.

The Back Country 2 reworks the traditional outdoor shoe with a lighter and more breathable construction.

Meanwhile, two new models, the Sanchia and Ranya, introduce softer and more streamlined shapes designed primarily for everyday urban wear.

Flower Mountain has also revisited several existing trainers, including the Kazana Fall, which turns the woven construction of the summer Kazana into an all-season sneaker.

SOLIN MAN Cognac-Beige-Militare (Image credit: Flower Mountain)

The Asuka 3 updates the brand’s vintage-inspired design with greater flexibility and a revised internal structure.

Materials across the collection include wool, faux fur and tartan alongside Flower Mountain’s familiar mix of suede, technical fabrics and outdoor-derived detailing.

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available now from Flower Mountain UK, Flower Mountain US and Flower Mountain EU. AU availability TBC.