Timex just revived one of its weirdest 1970s watches, complete with a 37mm gold-tone case and a dial inspired by old-school telephones

Timex has been spending plenty of time in its archives lately, and its latest reissue might be one of the strangest watches it has brought back yet.

The aptly named Timex 1976 Rotary Phone Dial Reissue takes inspiration from a watch first produced 50 years ago and, as the name suggests, gives the face the look of an old rotary telephone.

To achieve the ultimate throwback look, each hour marker sits inside its own small circular surround.

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The slightly warped typeface adds to the effect, making the watch look as though someone took the number wheel from a 1970s telephone and squeezed it onto your wrist.

(Image credit: Timex)

Even the day-date complication at 3 o'clock gets in on the act, sitting inside an elongated version of the same gold-edged circular design.

It sounds like the recipe for a novelty watch, but somehow, Timex has made the whole thing look rather smart.

Weird, but surprisingly wearable

A lot of that comes down to everything surrounding the dial.

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The stainless-steel case measures a relatively restrained 37mm across and 43mm lug-to-lug, while its brushed, polished gold-tone finish pairs well with the brown-black dial and gold-coloured hands.

At 12mm thick and 51g, it isn't especially tiny despite that modest diameter, but the proportions are suitably retro.

(Image credit: Timex)

Timex has also opted for an acrylic crystal, a period-appropriate touch that gives the watch the warmer look of vintage acrylic while also allowing minor scratches and scuffs to be polished out.

Inside is a battery-powered quartz analogue movement, so the 1970s styling thankfully doesn't mean dealing with the maintenance that can come with an actual 50-year-old watch.

(Image credit: Timex)

It's paired with a 20mm brown leather strap, with Timex highlighting the lower environmental impact of its Leather Working Group-associated leather supply chain.

Water resistance is rated to 50 metres, making it suitable for everyday splashes and light swimming.

The unusual dial is certainly the main event, but the cushion-shaped case, acrylic crystal, and restrained dimensions make the rest of the watch feel authentically retro.

The Timex 1976 Rotary Phone Dial Reissue is available now from Timex US, Timex UK and Timex EU for $219 / £180 / €209 (~AU$340).