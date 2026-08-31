Piaget’s new Polo watch features the world’s thinnest minute repeater – and only five have been made

QUICK SUMMARY Piaget has launched the Polo Minute Repeater, its latest sports watch from the popular Polo collection. Featuring the world’s thinnest minute repeater, the Piaget Polo Minute Repeater displays its calibre 1290P movement through its openworked dial.

Piaget has released its newest Polo sports watch , and it’s continuing its impressive legacy of creating ultra-thin chiming watches. The new Piaget Polo Minute Repeater has a dramatic openworked dial that exposes its movement, and with almost 200 hours put into making it, there are only five watches available.

Piaget has become well known for its ultra-thin timepieces. In 2013, the watch manufacturer introduced the world’s thinnest minute repeater, and it’s this slim complication that has found its way into the new Piaget Polo Minute Repeater .

The dial of the Piaget Polo Minute Repeater is a true masterpiece, with a sunray blue finish and an opaline outer track. What really makes it stand out is its openworked style which almost looks like it’s been peeled back on the bottom left to show the watch’s movement.

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Powered by the calibre 1290P movement which is developed and assembled at Piaget’s Manufacture in La Côte-aux-Fées, it’s made up of 430 components, including hand-beveled brides, a guilloche mainplate and minute-repeated hammers. It also has a platinum micro-rotor which has a blue PVD coating to match the base of the dial.

(Image credit: Piaget)

The movement is cleverly and cheekily displayed with a gold fillet that ‘moves’ across the dial. An inertia wheel or the minute repeater regulator sits at four o’clock, and has a blue sapphire ring wrapped around it. All of this sits in a 48mm 18-karat white gold case and finished with a blue calfskin strap or leather bracelet.

The design of the movement isn’t the only impressive thing about the watch. The calibre 1290P emits three intense sounds at 64 decibels. In the fifth octave, the hours sound in G sharp while the minutes ring at A sharp, and a chiming slide sits at nine o’clock.

It took over 150 hours to develop the dial of the Piaget Polo Minute Repeater, and an extra 50 hours to hand finish each timepiece. Due to this extensive work, only five pieces have been made for 2026. The watch isn’t necessarily classed as a limited edition as Piaget could make more, but it does take a lot of time to manufacture.

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(Image credit: Piaget)

But that’s not all – Piaget has also introduced a High Jewellery version of the Piaget Polo Minute Repeater. The dial is fully openworked so you can see the entire movement, and the case and bezel is set with baguette cut blue sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds.