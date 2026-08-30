This tiny multitool hides a myriad of functions and features
This keyring-sized titanium multitool packs six screwdriver bits, a utility blade and an inkless pen into a 2-inch package
Quick Summary
The GripNGo Vault is a tiny titanium multitool that packs a screwdriver, interchangeable bits, a utility blade and an inkless pen into a keyring-friendly design.
It has already smashed its Kickstarter target and is available from $45 (around £34), with shipping expected from December 2026.
The GripNGo Vault is a multitool that keep things simple to make sure you get compact as well as functional. It's only around two inches long and weighs 45g, but its compact body has room for a useful selection of tools.
The main feature is a rotating holder that stores six standard 4mm screwdriver bits. They sit inside the titanium body like the chambers of a revolver, with magnets and a push-slide lock keeping everything in place.
You can also swap two of those bits for a miniature utility blade and an inkless 'eternal' pen. That makes the Vault useful for more than tightening the occasional screw, the blade can handle jobs such as opening packages, while the pen can mark paper without needing ink.
The whole thing is CNC-machined from grade-5 titanium and has a textured exterior for grip. There are also eight slots for tritium vials, designed to make the tool easier to find in low light, although those aren't included as standard.
There's an obvious trade-off with making a screwdriver this small. You won't get the same reach or leverage as a conventional screwdriver, so the Vault is better suited to small repairs and everyday jobs than anything particularly demanding.
TiMate launched the GripNGo Vault on Kickstarter with a $45 (around £34) early price, and the campaign has already exceeded its funding target by more than 1,600%. Worldwide shipping is currently planned for December 2026.
For a tool that can disappear onto your keyring or into a pocket, that's a decent amount of functionality. The real question is whether you actually need six screwdriver bits with you at all times.
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Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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