This tiny multitool hides a myriad of functions and features

Quick Summary The GripNGo Vault is a tiny titanium multitool that packs a screwdriver, interchangeable bits, a utility blade and an inkless pen into a keyring-friendly design. It has already smashed its Kickstarter target and is available from $45 (around £34), with shipping expected from December 2026.

The GripNGo Vault is a multitool that keep things simple to make sure you get compact as well as functional. It's only around two inches long and weighs 45g, but its compact body has room for a useful selection of tools.

The main feature is a rotating holder that stores six standard 4mm screwdriver bits. They sit inside the titanium body like the chambers of a revolver, with magnets and a push-slide lock keeping everything in place.

You can also swap two of those bits for a miniature utility blade and an inkless 'eternal' pen. That makes the Vault useful for more than tightening the occasional screw, the blade can handle jobs such as opening packages, while the pen can mark paper without needing ink.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The whole thing is CNC-machined from grade-5 titanium and has a textured exterior for grip. There are also eight slots for tritium vials, designed to make the tool easier to find in low light, although those aren't included as standard.

(Image credit: GripNGo)

There's an obvious trade-off with making a screwdriver this small. You won't get the same reach or leverage as a conventional screwdriver, so the Vault is better suited to small repairs and everyday jobs than anything particularly demanding.

TiMate launched the GripNGo Vault on Kickstarter with a $45 (around £34) early price, and the campaign has already exceeded its funding target by more than 1,600%. Worldwide shipping is currently planned for December 2026.

For a tool that can disappear onto your keyring or into a pocket, that's a decent amount of functionality. The real question is whether you actually need six screwdriver bits with you at all times.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors