This humble trailer is the TARDIS of campers – even has a bath and full-sized kitchen

Quick Summary The SylvanSport VIRE is a 19.5-foot travel trailer designed to fit a lot of home comforts into a relatively small space. It has a 72 x 80-inch bed, full-height wet bathroom and a proper kitchen, with prices starting at $59,995 (around £45,000).

The SylvanSport VIRE isn't particularly glamorous from the outside but this fairly boxy 19.5-foot trailer has managed to squeeze in so much living space inside.

There's a U-shaped lounge at the front which converts into a 72 x 80-inch bed, that's the same dimensions as a king-size mattress. During the day, it gives you somewhere to eat or sit, while at night it becomes a useful sleeping area rather than the usual tiny RV bed.

The kitchen is compact but doesn't feel like an afterthought. There's a two-burner propane stove, sink with a fold-down tap and cutting-board cover, plenty of storage and a 12V fridge/freezer.

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There's even a microwave/convection oven with air-fryer functions, although that's reserved for the more expensive VIRE Ultimate.

Next to it is something you don't always get in a trailer this size: a full-height wet bathroom. It has a shower, fold-down sink and cassette toilet, so you don't have to rely on campsite facilities every time nature calls.

(Image credit: SylvanSport)

The VIRE weighs 3,670lb (1,665kg) dry, which is another reason its relatively compact dimensions matter. It has a 40-gallon fresh-water tank, 44-gallon grey-water tank and enough payload capacity for 1,330lb of gear.

There are two versions. The standard VIRE starts at $59,995 (around £45,000), while the VIRE Ultimate costs $69,995 (around £52,500). The latter gets a much larger 833Ah battery system, 600W of solar, plus the microwave and TV.

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Production slots are currently being offered for autumn 2026 and spring 2027, with a $1,000 deposit required to reserve one.

For something that looks fairly ordinary parked on a driveway, there's an impressive amount going on inside. The VIRE show that when it comes to camper design, sometimes the best way to create more space is to stop making things so streamlined.