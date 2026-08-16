This extendable rooftop tent even has its own skylight and lighting built in
This premium rooftop tent opens at the push of a button and turns the roof of your truck into a comfortable bedroom
Quick Summary
The Sky Cruiser from Cinch Outdoors is a new rooftop tent with an X-frame that deploys in seconds, complete with a skylight, panoramic windows, built-in LED lighting and an integrated telescopic ladder.
It costs $4,999 (£3,900), putting it firmly in premium rooftop-camping territory.
Rooftop tents have always been about getting you off the ground, but the Sky Cruiser is taking things a bit further. Cinch Outdoors has designed it to feel less like sleeping in a tent and more like opening up a little room on top of your truck.
The big attraction is the skylight. Rather than having a fabric roof between you and the night sky, the Sky Cruiser has a clear panel above the sleeping area, while large side windows provide panoramic views during the day.
Then there's the built-in GlowRail LED lighting, which means you don't need to hang a camping lamp from the ceiling every time the sun goes down. There's also SkyHold storage to keep your gear organised, along with a high-density foam mattress and ThermaSoft flooring for a more comfortable night's sleep.
Getting inside is handled by the WideTrak telescopic ladder, which extends in one motion and locks into place. It's a small detail, but one that should make late-night trips in and out less awkward.
Like the Wingman we covered a few weeks ago, the Sky Cruiser uses an X-frame mechanism that pops open and locks into position in seconds, so there's no collection of poles to assemble or inflatable structure to pump up. That should make a big difference if you're arriving at a campsite after a long day on the road and simply want to get settled.
Cinch isn't new to quick-deploy rooftop camping. Its earlier Air Cruiser used an inflatable Air Frame, but the Sky Cruiser switches to a mechanical system designed to hold its shape without relying on air pressure.
At $4,999 (£3,900), this is definitely not the cheap way to go camping. But if you've already decided that your truck roof is going to be your bedroom, the Sky Cruiser makes a decent case for doing it properly - with a view, lighting and considerably less faffing around.
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Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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