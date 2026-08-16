This extendable rooftop tent even has its own skylight and lighting built in

Quick Summary The Sky Cruiser from Cinch Outdoors is a new rooftop tent with an X-frame that deploys in seconds, complete with a skylight, panoramic windows, built-in LED lighting and an integrated telescopic ladder. It costs $4,999 (£3,900), putting it firmly in premium rooftop-camping territory.

Rooftop tents have always been about getting you off the ground, but the Sky Cruiser is taking things a bit further. Cinch Outdoors has designed it to feel less like sleeping in a tent and more like opening up a little room on top of your truck.

The big attraction is the skylight. Rather than having a fabric roof between you and the night sky, the Sky Cruiser has a clear panel above the sleeping area, while large side windows provide panoramic views during the day.

Then there's the built-in GlowRail LED lighting, which means you don't need to hang a camping lamp from the ceiling every time the sun goes down. There's also SkyHold storage to keep your gear organised, along with a high-density foam mattress and ThermaSoft flooring for a more comfortable night's sleep.

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Getting inside is handled by the WideTrak telescopic ladder, which extends in one motion and locks into place. It's a small detail, but one that should make late-night trips in and out less awkward.

Like the Wingman we covered a few weeks ago, the Sky Cruiser uses an X-frame mechanism that pops open and locks into position in seconds, so there's no collection of poles to assemble or inflatable structure to pump up. That should make a big difference if you're arriving at a campsite after a long day on the road and simply want to get settled.

Cinch isn't new to quick-deploy rooftop camping. Its earlier Air Cruiser used an inflatable Air Frame, but the Sky Cruiser switches to a mechanical system designed to hold its shape without relying on air pressure.

At $4,999 (£3,900), this is definitely not the cheap way to go camping. But if you've already decided that your truck roof is going to be your bedroom, the Sky Cruiser makes a decent case for doing it properly - with a view, lighting and considerably less faffing around.