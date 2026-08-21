Solo Stove just gave its Infinity Flame fire pit a stylish upgrade – but you won’t believe the price

QUICK SUMMARY Solo Stove has upgraded its Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit with a new Teak Steel finish. Priced at $799.99, the updated design gives the Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit a warmer look for your garden.

Solo Stove has just upgraded its Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit with a stylish new finish. Designed to bring some warmth – in more ways than one – to your garden, the new Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit now has a Teak Steel finish, but the price may shock you.

Best known for its smokeless fire pits, Solo Stove's Infinity Flame collection has a tabletop design so up to eight people can sit around it and enjoy its warmth. The original Infinity Flame fire pit launched in 2025, and marked a first as the brand’s first-ever propane fueled fire pit, so there’s a lot to like about this model.

Previously, the Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit has come in a subtle charcoal colour, but this new upgrade gives it a golden hue. The Teak Steel finish includes a teak woodgrain-patterned tabletop that’s UV-resistant and measures 42 inches in diameter. It sits on a slatted steel frame and base which is resistant to rain, sun and rust.

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When in action, the surface and base of the Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit remains cool to the touch. It also has adjustable feet so it can be front and centre on your patio or blend into the background at a shorter height.

(Image credit: Solo Stove)

With its propane fuel, the Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit uses a dual burner and precision airflow to create a flame that looks like a natural wood fire. The use of propane gives you more control over the flame, and as it’s a smokeless fire put, there’s no smoke, ash or sparks to worry about.

The Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit can be adjusted via its single dial which delivers up to 72,000 BTUs. There’s a built-in compartment in the fire pit that hides your gas tank, and an integrated heat shield to keep everything safe. It also has a 5.5 hour run – or burn – time so you can bask by the fire all evening.

The Solo Stove Infinity Flame Propane Fire Pit is available to buy for $799.99 at Solo Stove . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK and Europe. Compared to Solo Stove’s other fire pits, the Infinity Flame is the more expensive model, and it’s $120 more than the charcoal steel version.

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