YETI just gave its iconic coolers and drinkware a ranch-style makeover inspired by the landscapes and traditions of the South American pampas

YETI just unveiled its latest collection, and it's actually two new colours fused into one.

The Estancia Collection takes inspiration from the vast ranchlands of South America, with the two new shades designed to reflect the region’s rugged landscapes and traditional gaucho culture.

The name itself comes from the Spanish word for a large ranch or estate typically associated with Argentina and Uruguay.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The theme carries through into the two new colours: Pampa Green, named after the famous grasslands of South America, and Stag Red, a warmer shade inspired by the tones of the open countryside.

(Image credit: YETI)

Both are available across a broad selection of YETI’s existing gear, including the brand’s popular Rambler drinkware range, Tundra coolers, Hopper soft coolers, Camino carry bags and accessories.

Highlights include the Rambler 18 oz and 26 oz water bottles with matching Flip Chug Caps, the Rambler 35 oz Straw Mug, the Roadie 15 Hard Cooler, Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler, Camino 35 Carryall Tote, and the new Ranchero 4L Crossbody Bag.

Wide-open landscapes

The Estancia Collection’s campaign imagery leans heavily into its inspiration, featuring open landscapes, traditional clothing and outdoor gatherings, reinforcing YETI’s long-running connection with adventure, camping and life away from the everyday.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the products remain unchanged, the new collection gives some of YETI’s most recognisable gear a distinctly different personality, swapping the usual utilitarian outdoor aesthetic for something closer to a South American ranch retreat.

(Image credit: YETI)

As ever, YETI's products work both around the house and when you're camping, making them versatile enough to justify the premium price tag.

Quite unusually for the brand, the Estancia Collection launched simultaneously in the US and the UK, offering both countries a wide selection of products in the new colours.

That said, the UK range is only 50-something strong, while US customers have access to nearly 90 products.

Luckily, at least one patch (Stag Leap) made it across the Pond, which is always the highlight of YETI collections, at least for me.

The YETI Estancia Collection is available now at YETI US and YETI UK, with prices from $10 / £10 (~€8 / AU$14).

EU and AU prices and availability TBC.