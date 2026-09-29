Columbia’s latest Disney outdoor collection sends Mickey & Friends camping in proper trail gear

Disney merch doesn’t usually come with fully seam-sealed waterproofing, but Columbia’s latest Mickey’s Outdoor Club collection certainly does.

After years of collabs, the outdoor brand has reunited with Disney yet again for a special-edition range, this time imagining Mickey Mouse and friends heading off on a classic American road trip.

The artwork running across the collection depicts Mickey, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto and Humphrey the Bear hiking, camping and exploring among towering redwoods.

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It’s considerably more outdoorsy than simply sticking a Mickey logo on an existing jacket.

Columbia has worked the Disney theme into some of its established technical designs, with the CSC x Disney Mickey Ibex Rain Shell sitting at the top of the range.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The $180 waterproof shell uses Columbia’s Omni-Tech waterproof-breathable construction with fully sealed seams, but brings back some of the wonderfully silly details from previous Disney collaborations.

Those include stowable Mickey Mouse ears on the hood and Mickey-shaped ventilation ports.

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Mickey’s Outdoor Club hits the road

Instead of the more overtly ’90s, ski-inspired look of 2025, the new range revolves around a family road-trip adventure, with custom illustrations featuring trails, campfires and forests.

It's not too dissimilar to 2024's Floyd Gottfredson-inspired range, but adds a tone akin to “family fun on the trail, around the campfire, and beyond”.

(Image credit: Columbia)

The collection includes men’s, women’s and kids’ Half Snap Fleeces, graphic T-shirts and a ball cap, alongside youth and toddler versions of the Ibex jacket.

The supplied range sheet also shows the collection branching into accessories, such as the Disney Water Bottle Sling and a matching Water Bottle.

(Image credit: Columbia)

As expected from the Columbia x Disney range, there are plenty of smaller Disney references hidden throughout.

Columbia says Mickey-head silhouettes appear on the fleece snap buttons, while the rain shells feature character artwork on the inside.

The youth Ibex, for example, has a Pluto print and a Mickey’s Outdoor Club membership graphic that kids can add their name to.

Columbia Greater Rewards members get early access from 7 a.m. PT on 29 September – 3 p.m. UK time – before the collection opens to everyone at the same time on 30 September.

Greater Rewards membership is free; you just need to create an account. The programme also includes free shipping, points on purchases and member-only early access.

The US range currently spans 15 products, with prices ranging from $25 for the youth graphic tee to $180 for the adult Ibex Rain Shell.

For more information on the collection, head over to Columbia.