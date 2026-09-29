Vodafone wants to strap a rocket to your broadband – new UK service coming with 8 Gbps speeds
Vodafone Pro 4 Broadband to become available "later this year" – will include next-gen Wi-Fi 7 router
Quick Summary
Vodafone will soon launch an 8 Gbps broadband service in the UK.
Coming with a new router and Wi-Fi 7 boosters, the Pro 4 service has been trialled in the country already but will become available to a wider selection of homes.
VodafoneThree is set to launch a mind-bending 8 Gbps UK broadband service "later this year" after successful trials in select homes.
Using the CityFibre network, the new Pro 4 service has the potential of downloading an entire 4K movie in around 20 seconds, or a massive big-name game in under two minutes. It will also come with Vodafone's new Ultra Hub 7+ router to handle the speeds and provide stable Wi-Fi around the some.
That's because it is a Wi-Fi 7 router with a tri-band design – capable of operating on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands to ensure persistent, fast wireless connectivity for multiple devices at once. It can even support broadband speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which the network has also trialled in recent times.
In addition, the Pro 4 service includes Super Wi-Fi 7 boosters to provide connectivity throughout the home – as covered by the brand's Wi-Fi guarantee. There's also 4G Broadband Back-Up in case of internet failure.
We don't have a price for Vodafone Pro 4 as yet, nor confirmation on which UK regions will get it first. We'll update when we find out more.
However, Vodafone has also announced a new social plan for those who are struggling financially, to help them stay connected for a low monthly fee.
New, more affordable social 5G broadband
Its 5G Broadband Essentials tariff uses mobile data to connect customers on government benefits or with financial difficulties from just £11 per month. There is also a new 12-month plan for customers unable to receive full fibre, priced from £20 per month. Students get a £2 per month discount.
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"While we push the boundaries of speed, we’re equally focused on making fast, reliable broadband accessible and secure for everyone," said VodafoneThree's consumer director, Rob Winterschladen.
"Our 5G Broadband Essentials social tariff will offer the most affordable 5G broadband on the market, and our enhanced Secure Net service gives families a simple, unified way to stay safer online across both broadband and mobile."
You can check the availability of Vodafone Broadband in your area with the company's postcode checker.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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