Vodafone wants to strap a rocket to your broadband – new UK service coming with 8 Gbps speeds

Quick Summary Vodafone will soon launch an 8 Gbps broadband service in the UK. Coming with a new router and Wi-Fi 7 boosters, the Pro 4 service has been trialled in the country already but will become available to a wider selection of homes.

VodafoneThree is set to launch a mind-bending 8 Gbps UK broadband service "later this year" after successful trials in select homes.

Using the CityFibre network, the new Pro 4 service has the potential of downloading an entire 4K movie in around 20 seconds, or a massive big-name game in under two minutes. It will also come with Vodafone's new Ultra Hub 7+ router to handle the speeds and provide stable Wi-Fi around the some.

That's because it is a Wi-Fi 7 router with a tri-band design – capable of operating on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands to ensure persistent, fast wireless connectivity for multiple devices at once. It can even support broadband speeds of up to 10 Gbps, which the network has also trialled in recent times.

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In addition, the Pro 4 service includes Super Wi-Fi 7 boosters to provide connectivity throughout the home – as covered by the brand's Wi-Fi guarantee. There's also 4G Broadband Back-Up in case of internet failure.

We don't have a price for Vodafone Pro 4 as yet, nor confirmation on which UK regions will get it first. We'll update when we find out more.

However, Vodafone has also announced a new social plan for those who are struggling financially, to help them stay connected for a low monthly fee.

New, more affordable social 5G broadband

Its 5G Broadband Essentials tariff uses mobile data to connect customers on government benefits or with financial difficulties from just £11 per month. There is also a new 12-month plan for customers unable to receive full fibre, priced from £20 per month. Students get a £2 per month discount.

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"While we push the boundaries of speed, we’re equally focused on making fast, reliable broadband accessible and secure for everyone," said VodafoneThree's consumer director, Rob Winterschladen.

"Our 5G Broadband Essentials social tariff will offer the most affordable 5G broadband on the market, and our enhanced Secure Net service gives families a simple, unified way to stay safer online across both broadband and mobile."

You can check the availability of Vodafone Broadband in your area with the company's postcode checker.