ExpressVPN's new Fortify router will protect all your connected devices

Quick Summary Looking for whole-home protection from your next router? A VPN-enabled router could be just what you seek – allowing a Virtual Private Network to run on the device itself, benefitting those products which can't run such software, such as games consoles, smart TVs and other gadgets. ExpressVPN's latest hardware solution in this space is called Fortify, which replaces the outgoing Aircove and Aircove Go router products. That's because it runs on a new platform, with greater capabilities and speeds – at up to 900Mbps for those with speedy internet.

The router is one of the most useful bits of technology in your home. Likely hidden out of sight, but doing the legwork to keep your gadgets connected to the web without you needing to think about it.

A few years ago, ExpressVPN ventured into its first VPN-embedded router product, adding a layer of protection to all those connected devices. Now, however, the next product line is revealed in Fortify – a faster, more capable product.

Fortify's introduction does, however, see the end of the line for previous Aircove and Aircove Go products, which will receive ongoing support through 2027 and 2028, respectively. Those customers may wish to consider a hardware upgrade, therefore.

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And, I must say, ExpressVPN Fortify does give a lot of good reasons to consider. It's capable of far quicker speeds, for starters, with its VPN-enabled maximum 900Mbps connection nearly tripling the 330Mbps of the outgoing models.

That'll be essential for those who want the protections of a Virtual Private Network, without foregoing the sorts of speeds that fibre-based internet connections can offer. And with the UK's map of connectivity expanding for the better, that'll benefit more people now.

The Fortify is a Wi-Fi 6 router, so it's not the most up-to-date in those terms – now that increasing volumes of Wi-Fi 7 products are available. However, the newer tech is far, far more expensive – and Fortify costs $199.99 in the States (UK and other pricing TBC at this stage).

Wrapped into the router's purchase price is a 12-month ExpressVPN Advanced subscription – and that'll apply even if you're already an ExpressVPN customer. Seeing as that costs $119.95 (£85.95) per year, it offsets a good portion of the hardware purchase.

The Fortify VPN router does some other clever stuff – not that most customers will notice. As it's produced and also sold by GL.iNet, which uses the open-source OpenWrt networking platform, there are improved point-to-point protocols such as WireGuard.