SimpliSafe’s new video doorbell can prevent crimes before they even happen – yes, really!

QUICK SUMMARY SimpliSafe has launched the Video Doorbell Series 2, its most advanced video doorbell yet. Priced at $199.99, the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 has AI detection and live security agents that remain on alert to prevent crimes from taking place.

SimpliSafe has launched the Video Doorbell Series 2, its most advanced video doorbell to date. The new video doorbell is packed full of smart detection and AI features which can help actively prevent crimes from happening – although there’s a bit of a catch.

While video doorbells add a key layer of security to your home, sometimes it feels like they’re simply recording incidents rather than helping you stop them. As quoted by SimpliSafe’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, Rebecca Zavin, “We believe that a video doorbell should do more than simply record what happened and alert you after the fact.”

She goes on to say that with the new SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 , “we’re expanding our portfolio of products that can help prevent crime. This is another step toward making home security more proactive, giving homeowners greater confidence that their home and loved ones are safe, even when they’re away.”

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How the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 helps prevent crime is by pairing it with SimpliSafe’s Active Guard Outdoor Protection. When you do this, the doorbell can use AI to detect potential threats and will then alert live security agents.

(Image credit: SimpliSafe)

These agents can use your doorbell’s video, two-way audio and siren to stop burglaries or break-ins from happening, and can also call police and emergency services. The only ‘catch’ to this is the SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection is unlocked with a Pro or Pro Plus subscription so you will have to pay a monthly fee to use it.

The SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 offers 2K video resolution and head-to-toe views, so you can clearly see who’s at your door from its top to its bottom. Its AI detection recognises people and packages, and you can customise your activity zones within the SimpliSafe app. The app also unlocks live view and other security features so you can remotely monitor your home at all times.

Stylish is a strong word to describe a video doorbell, but the SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 is definitely not an eyesore. It’s sleek, compact and has a white LED ring to help with contrast. It’s easy to install, and it uses colour-coded lights that show as amber when a monitoring agent is speaking and blue when the homeowner is.

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The SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Series 2 is available to buy for $199.99 at SimpliSafe . As of writing, UK pricing and availability hasn’t been announced. The doorbell also requires a SimpliSafe Base Station, Keypad and an existing wired doorbell set-up.

For the SimpliSafe Active Guard Outdoor Protection feature, you’ll need a Pro or Pro Plus plan – the former is $49.99 a month while the latter is $79.99 a month.