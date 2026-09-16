Amazon Fire TV sees an update we never saw coming, but many welcome with open arms

Quick summary Amazon will fix a bug that blocked sideloading on Android-based Fire TV devices. A recent update blocked third-party installs, but according to Amazon it was a bug.

Amazon will fix a bug in a recent Fire TV update for that blocked users from installing third-party apps. Acknowledging the problem, Amazon confirmed that it an update will correct affected devices in the coming week.

When the update originally went out in August, some found that granting permission to install unknown apps didn't work. That blocked third-party installs - or sideloading - one of the popular features of Fire TV's Android devices.

The "bug" drew attention, because Amazon has been attempting to crack-down on sideloading for some time to deal with piracy problems involving its Fire TV Sticks.

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In a statement to AFTVNews, the company said: "There was a bug in a recent Fire TV Settings update that caused the “Install unknown apps” list to appear incomplete or empty on some Fire TV devices."

"We have identified the cause and a fix will roll out in an upcoming Fire TV Settings update, installed automatically on affected devices over the coming week."

The irony won't go unnoticed by those following the story of "dodgy" Fire TV Sticks, with Amazon moving to the Linux-based Vega OS for its recent devices, rather than a version of Android.

The problem with Android is that it's too easy to add extra apps - including those that bypass subscriptions or grant access to free movies. With Vega OS on more recent devices that's no longer possible, but many older Fire TV devices still run on Android.

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One of the attractions of Android is that it's easy to customise the experience by sideloading apps that might not be natively offered. While some will see that as a route to accessing content they're not paying for, for others it's just a nice way to get access to the apps and services that you want.

The move to Vega OS removes that flexibility, but deals with the problem of "dodgy" hacked Fire TV Sticks which Amazon needed to address to avoid being seen as facilitating the problem.

Amazon says that Vega OS is leaner and faster, and most users won't notice that there's any difference in the experience that's offered with the change of platform - all the major apps and services work exactly as they did before.

In this case, however, it seems that it was a genuine bug and it will be corrected via a software update for those with older hardware still on Android.