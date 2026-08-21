New Amazon Fire TV and Roku streaming devices are coming, and here's the proof

Quick Summary Roku and Amazon are expected to release new streaming devices in the coming months. The registration of new remote controls for those devices suggest that a launch is imminent, but it's not currently clear what devices might actually get launched.

Amazon and Roku could be preparing to launch updated streaming devices after new remotes were spotted at the FCC in the US.

We don't have specific details about what these new streamers might be at the moment, because it's the remote controls that have given them away. In this case, thanks to the filings, we see a new Amazon remote and four new Roku remotes.

The details, uncovered by Lowpass, point to the future launch of new streaming devices, likely coming in the next couple of months, but currently there are few clues as to what either company plans.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The listings at the FCC (here and here) don't have any photos and lack complete details, but give us enough to make some discoveries.

What could Amazon and Roku launch?

First, the Amazon remote is likely for a Fire TV device and appears to be the same size as the existing Alexa Voice remote. However, it appears that this is a Bluetooth Low Energy remote only, suggesting no IR support for older devices.

Little else can be determined about the remote at this time, but Amazon has many controllers across its devices, offering varying features – some have numbers, some include external device controls, and some are more basic.

With Amazon updating the Fire TV Stick line recently, the oldest models are the flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Cube. Other devices have been recently replaced, moving over to Vega OS, its Linux-based software that's designed to reduce piracy amongst other things.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But, we also know that Amazon is aiming to shift from buying its processors from the likes of MediaTek and Amlogic, to using its own silicon. The timeline for that shift was predicted to be around 2027, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, which might fit with the next launch that Amazon makes.

Amazon traditionally hosts a fall hardware event around September or October each year – and the registration of this remote could point to that.

The second set of remotes are for Roku. Again, we have very little information about the devices these will control, but in this case there are four remotes. They include one that's specified as not having Roku's signature cloth tag.

That suggests that it's going to control hardware that's launched in partnership with another brand – perhaps a retailer like Walmart with its Onn devices.

Other details highlight buzzers to help find the lost remote, while they all use replaceable batteries rather than an internal rechargeable battery, like the Voice Remote Pro. That might indicate that these are regular bundled remotes for updated devices.

While we can't discern too much from these filings, it points to new streaming devices coming from both Amazon and Roku soon. And with Apple also tipped to launch a new Apple TV 4K, it looks like we'll have plenty of choice in the coming weeks and months.