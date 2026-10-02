Breville's new espresso machine makes hot or cold coffee and has a steam wand for under £160
Say hello to the Breville Pixl Compact
QUICK SUMMARY
Breville has launched its new Pixl Compact – a slim espresso machine offering hot and cold coffee options, a built-in steam wand and automatic temperature control.
It's available in black, grey and cream for £159.99. It's not currently available in the US.
Breville's new espresso machine is available to buy after launching earlier this year. The Breville Pixl Compact Espresso Coffee Machine is one of the brand's slimmest machines yet, whilst still producing balanced hot or cold espresso with automatic temperature control and gentle pre-infusion.
Whilst the brand is well-known for its bean-to-cup coffee machines, the Pixl Compact is an espresso machine, meaning it requires ground coffee as it doesn't have a built-in grinder. However, the built-in steam wand makes it easy to make milk-based coffes, as well as cold brew coffee, espresso and Americano, so you're still getting plenty of options.
The Breville Pixl Compact is priced at £159.99 (around $211) from Currys, Argos and Amazon, and is available in cream, grey and black. It's not currently available in the US.
Other features include Thermoblock Heating Technology, which Breville says provides 50% faster heat-up time. There's also a 0.6-litre transparent removable water tank, auto shut-off after 19 minutes and dishwasher-safe parts for easier cleaning.
The machine comes with a 350ml stainless steel milk jug, so you don't need to buy one separately, as well as the 52mm portafilter, coffee scoop/tamp and cleaning pin.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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