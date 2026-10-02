5 AAA Xbox games are completely free right now, with no Xbox Game Pass required

Quick Summary Xbox's FreePlayDays is giving all owners the chance to play five Ubisoft classics without having to pay a penny. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Skull and Bones, and The Crew Motorfest are all available to play this weekend for free.

Xbox is being especially generous with its FreePlayDays offering this weekend. Not only are there five AAA Ubisoft games available to download and play for free, none of them require Xbox Game Pass membership. They are available to all Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners.

Of the five, my particular favourite is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – a glorious-looking first-person action-adventure set in the sci-fi world created by James Cameron. But you can also play Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Skull and Bones, and The Crew Motorfest,

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward - YouTube Watch On

There is a caveat – as these are part of Xbox's weekly FreePlayDays, you only have until the end of Sunday 4 October to enjoy them for free. You can then choose to continue by purchasing them outright at deal prices, or sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, where they're all available in the included Ubisoft+ Classics library.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Far Cry 6, for example, is available for just $8.99 / £8.99 as part of the promotion.

All of the games have their own merits, with Assassin's Creed Odyssey being the first in the franchise to offer the ability to play either as a male or female character. It was a unique addition at the time, which proved a masterstroke for me.

It's also a massive game with deep role-playing elements, so you'll likely want to get hold of it after the weekend is up to continue. The same goes for most of the other games in the lineup – Ubisoft rarely does things by half.

They all feature expansive open-world settings and enough gameplay hours to have you hooked for weeks.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, even without paying a penny in subscription fees, you can now see what the fuss is about before deciding if you want to delve further into each game. At least that's your weekend sorted, no matter what.