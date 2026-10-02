5 AAA Xbox games are completely free right now, with no Xbox Game Pass required
Be quick though, they're only free for a limited period
Quick Summary
Xbox's FreePlayDays is giving all owners the chance to play five Ubisoft classics without having to pay a penny.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Skull and Bones, and The Crew Motorfest are all available to play this weekend for free.
Xbox is being especially generous with its FreePlayDays offering this weekend. Not only are there five AAA Ubisoft games available to download and play for free, none of them require Xbox Game Pass membership. They are available to all Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners.
Of the five, my particular favourite is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – a glorious-looking first-person action-adventure set in the sci-fi world created by James Cameron. But you can also play Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Skull and Bones, and The Crew Motorfest,
There is a caveat – as these are part of Xbox's weekly FreePlayDays, you only have until the end of Sunday 4 October to enjoy them for free. You can then choose to continue by purchasing them outright at deal prices, or sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, where they're all available in the included Ubisoft+ Classics library.
Far Cry 6, for example, is available for just $8.99 / £8.99 as part of the promotion.
All of the games have their own merits, with Assassin's Creed Odyssey being the first in the franchise to offer the ability to play either as a male or female character. It was a unique addition at the time, which proved a masterstroke for me.
It's also a massive game with deep role-playing elements, so you'll likely want to get hold of it after the weekend is up to continue. The same goes for most of the other games in the lineup – Ubisoft rarely does things by half.
They all feature expansive open-world settings and enough gameplay hours to have you hooked for weeks.
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Still, even without paying a penny in subscription fees, you can now see what the fuss is about before deciding if you want to delve further into each game. At least that's your weekend sorted, no matter what.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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