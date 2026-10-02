Plug-in solar panels have arrived at more UK retailers including Argos and Wilko – here's the full list

There are 13 stockists in total

Lizzie Wilmot&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
UKSOL Plug-In Solar Pro range
(Image credit: UKSOL)
QUICK SUMMARY

UKSOL's Plug-In Solar Pro range now available from a growing list of retailers including Argos, Very, Wilko and Homebase.

After plug-in solar panels became legal in most of the UK last month, there were a handful of brands ready to start selling them almost immediately. UKSOL was one of the first, launching its Plug-In Solar Pro range in the same week the new rules came into effect.

The range allows households to generate electricity for use at home without needing a full rooftop solar installation. Now, UKSOL's panels have started appearing at even more retailers, including Argos, Very and Wilko, whilst you can still buy them directly from the UKSOL online store.

I've put together the full list of retailers below, along with links to where you can buy the UKSOL range, so you don't have to go hunting around for them yourself.

Latest Videos FromT3

UKSOL Plug-In Solar Pro

(Image credit: UKSOL)

Argos – six buying options available with free delivery

Very – multiple UKSOL models available, plus Anker Solix options

Wilko – multiple models available with free delivery

Homebase – offering several models with free home delivery

PlumbNation – Single and Duo models available

City Plumbing – stocking both options

Crampton & Moore – both models stocked

Electricals Online – plug-in models are currently sold out, but traditional solar panels still available

Electrical2Go – multiple buying options available

Green2Go – multiple buying options available

Plug In Solar – UKSOL is stocked alongside other plug-in solar brands

SolarKits – Single and Duo models available

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.