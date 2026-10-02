QUICK SUMMARY UKSOL's Plug-In Solar Pro range now available from a growing list of retailers including Argos, Very, Wilko and Homebase.

After plug-in solar panels became legal in most of the UK last month, there were a handful of brands ready to start selling them almost immediately. UKSOL was one of the first, launching its Plug-In Solar Pro range in the same week the new rules came into effect.

The range allows households to generate electricity for use at home without needing a full rooftop solar installation. Now, UKSOL's panels have started appearing at even more retailers, including Argos, Very and Wilko, whilst you can still buy them directly from the UKSOL online store.

I've put together the full list of retailers below, along with links to where you can buy the UKSOL range, so you don't have to go hunting around for them yourself.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: UKSOL)

Argos – six buying options available with free delivery

Very – multiple UKSOL models available, plus Anker Solix options

Wilko – multiple models available with free delivery

Homebase – offering several models with free home delivery

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PlumbNation – Single and Duo models available

City Plumbing – stocking both options

Crampton & Moore – both models stocked

Electricals Online – plug-in models are currently sold out, but traditional solar panels still available

Electrical2Go – multiple buying options available

Green2Go – multiple buying options available

Plug In Solar – UKSOL is stocked alongside other plug-in solar brands

SolarKits – Single and Duo models available