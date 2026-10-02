Plug-in solar panels have arrived at more UK retailers including Argos and Wilko – here's the full list
There are 13 stockists in total
QUICK SUMMARY
UKSOL's Plug-In Solar Pro range now available from a growing list of retailers including Argos, Very, Wilko and Homebase.
After plug-in solar panels became legal in most of the UK last month, there were a handful of brands ready to start selling them almost immediately. UKSOL was one of the first, launching its Plug-In Solar Pro range in the same week the new rules came into effect.
The range allows households to generate electricity for use at home without needing a full rooftop solar installation. Now, UKSOL's panels have started appearing at even more retailers, including Argos, Very and Wilko, whilst you can still buy them directly from the UKSOL online store.
I've put together the full list of retailers below, along with links to where you can buy the UKSOL range, so you don't have to go hunting around for them yourself.
Argos – six buying options available with free delivery
Very – multiple UKSOL models available, plus Anker Solix options
Wilko – multiple models available with free delivery
Homebase – offering several models with free home delivery
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PlumbNation – Single and Duo models available
City Plumbing – stocking both options
Crampton & Moore – both models stocked
Electricals Online – plug-in models are currently sold out, but traditional solar panels still available
Electrical2Go – multiple buying options available
Green2Go – multiple buying options available
Plug In Solar – UKSOL is stocked alongside other plug-in solar brands
SolarKits – Single and Duo models available
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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