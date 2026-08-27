Plug-in solar is officially legal from today – I asked an expert what you need to know before buying

Plug-in solar has officially become a reality for millions of households across Great Britain. From today, compliant systems can legally be connected to a standard household socket, offering a simpler way to generate some of your own electricity without committing to a traditional rooftop solar installation.

However, there's a little more to it than buying the first kit you see and plugging it into the wall. To find out exactly what you need to know, I spoke to Luke from Plug-In Solar Register, who talked me through the rules around which products qualify, how much electricity they can supply and even how many systems you're allowed to have at home.

So, if you're thinking about giving plug-in solar a go, here are the key things you should know before buying.

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1. They're legal from today – but not everywhere in the UK

Plug-in solar is legal from today, but only in England, Wales and Scotland. The change doesn't extend to Northern Ireland, and you shouldn't plug a system in before the legislation comes into effect, even if you've already bought a compliant device.

2. Check the ENA register before buying

Don't rely solely on a retailer describing a product as 'UK-ready' or compatible with the new rules. Instead, check that the exact device is listed as compliant on the Energy Networks Association's Type Test Register.

The register is changing quickly as manufacturers submit new products, so it's worth checking it as close to the point of purchase as possible.

3. Not everything on the register is actually compliant

Appearing on the ENA register doesn't automatically mean a product has passed.

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Of the 23 plug-in solar devices assessed so far, only seven are currently listed as compliant. With new products being added regularly, make sure you're looking at the device's compliance status rather than simply checking that its name appears.

4. The 800W limit isn't about the size of your panels

You'll probably see 800W mentioned a lot, but that doesn't mean the solar panels themselves can only have a combined rating of 800W.

Instead, the limit applies to the amount of AC power the device can feed into your home's electrical wiring. A kit containing 900W or more of solar panels could therefore still comply, provided its output into the home is limited to 800W.

5. You can use a standard wall socket

One of the biggest differences between plug-in solar and a conventional rooftop installation is that a compliant system can connect through a standard 13A household wall socket.

However, it needs to be plugged directly into that socket. Extension leads and multi-way adaptors aren't part of the permitted setup, so don't assume you can simply run one from wherever is convenient.

6. It's one plug-in solar device per household

Under the current G98 network connection rules, the practical limit is one plug-in solar device per household, rather than one per socket. You also can't link multiple kits together to get around the limit.

The rules may develop as the plug-in solar market grows, but that's the requirement buyers need to follow at launch.

7. Plug-in batteries aren't included

This is where things can get slightly confusing. Although plug-in solar panels are now legal, that doesn't mean plug-in home batteries are as well.

Battery-integrated plug-in kits designed to store electricity for later use aren't covered by the current Great Britain framework. You can still buy a home battery, such as the recently launched EcoFlow Stream Series, but this needs to be professionally installed and can be used alongside a permanent solar panel setup. That's a different system from the new plug-in solar devices, so it's best to treat the two separately for now.

8. You'll need to notify your electricity network operator

Plug-in solar removes a lot of the installation work associated with conventional solar, but it doesn't remove all of the paperwork.

You'll need to notify your Distribution Network Operator (DNO) under G98, either before switching the system on or within the permitted period afterwards – generally 28 days, or 30 days for SP Energy Networks. You'll also need to notify them if the system is permanently removed.

The Plug-In Solar Register's DNO notification guide walks you through finding your operator and the current notification process for each area if needed.

9. Finding your network operator only takes a couple of minutes

If you're wondering who your DNO even is, you're probably not alone. Your network operator is separate from the energy supplier you pay for your electricity, so its name might not be particularly familiar.

The easiest way to find it is through the Energy Networks Association's postcode lookup. Alternatively, check the MPAN or long 'S number' on your electricity bill – the first two digits identify your electricity distribution area.

10. The notification process isn't the same everywhere

How you actually notify your DNO depends on where you live. Six network groups cover Britain's 14 distribution licence areas, and their processes aren't completely standardised.

Some have relatively simple online forms, whilst others require you to download and email paperwork. Some guidance is also still geared towards professional installers, so I'd check your operator's current instructions before buying rather than leaving it until afterwards.

Take a look at our guide on how much can plug-in solar panels really save you on your energy bills next.