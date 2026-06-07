Solar balcony batteries are getting popular – but don’t buy one before checking these 3 things

In light of the news that Lidl has launched a super-cheap solar battery designed for use with balcony solar systems, it’s clear this is a topic a lot of people are interested in right now. With brands like IKEA and Anker Solix also offering their own versions, more homeowners are starting to explore the idea of storing excess energy generated during the day and using it later on.

However, whilst terms like “plug and play” and “solar” make it sound like a simple bit of kit, there are actually a few important things you should know before taking the plunge.

I’ve rounded up the three most important below so you can get a clearer picture before making a purchase.

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(Image credit: Anker)

1. Check if balcony solar systems are legal where you live

Before buying a balcony solar battery system, the first thing you should do is check whether plug-in solar systems are actually permitted where you live. Whilst countries such as Germany have fully embraced balcony solar technology, regulations vary significantly depending on location.

For example, in the UK, plug-in balcony solar systems are still not widely permitted under current rules. If you live in a flat or rental property, it’s also worth checking with your landlord, housing association or building management company before installing anything.

That said, it’s not all bad news – Anker has already confirmed plans to bring its new Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro to the UK as soon as regulations allow, so this is definitely a space to watch.

2. Make sure your balcony gets enough sunlight

Next, you need to think carefully about sunlight. A balcony solar battery is only as effective as the energy it can actually collect, so before investing, take time to assess how much direct sunlight your balcony receives throughout the day.

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South-facing balconies will generally generate the most power, whilst north-facing spaces may struggle to produce enough energy to make the system worthwhile.

You should also factor in any shading from nearby buildings, trees or balconies above you, as even partial shade can significantly reduce performance.

3. Work out what you actually want to power

Finally, it’s important to keep expectations realistic. It’s easy to get excited about the idea of generating your own electricity, but most balcony solar battery systems are designed to offset everyday usage rather than power an entire home.

Before buying, think about which appliances you actually want to run from stored solar energy. Devices like Wi-Fi routers, laptops, TVs and smart home gadgets are ideal candidates, whilst larger appliances such as ovens, heaters and tumble dryers require far more power than these systems are typically designed to handle.

Having a clear idea of your energy goals will help you choose the right system and avoid disappointment later on.