Lidl launches super-cheap solar balcony battery to help households store excess energy

QUICK SUMMARY Lidl has launched a new 2.24kWh balcony battery in Germany, allowing users to store solar energy generated during the day and use it later when needed. Priced at just €299, it's one of the most affordable home energy storage solutions we've seen so far, offering compatibility with most balcony solar systems. Whilst balcony solar systems aren't yet available in the UK, the launch highlights the growing push towards more accessible renewable energy technology.

Lidl has launched a new solar-powered battery designed for use with balcony solar systems, allowing users to store excess energy generated during the day and use it later on. As reported by PV Magazine, the battery appears to be supplied by Tronic, the same brand behind Lidl's range of dry-cell batteries.

Whilst home battery storage isn't a new concept, with brands like Anker Solix and Jackery having offered similar solutions for some time, it's still impressive to see a consumer-focused retailer like Lidl enter the market. The launch also follows IKEA's move into home solar solutions through its ongoing partnership with Svea Solar, suggesting affordable renewable energy products are becoming increasingly mainstream.

The Lidl 2.24kWh Balcony Battery has launched in Germany, where balcony solar systems are already widely regulated and accessible, priced at just €299 (roughly £260/$350). Balcony solar systems aren't yet permitted in the UK, but given Lidl's history of bringing affordable alternatives to more premium products, it wouldn't be surprising to see a UK launch if regulations eventually change.

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(Image credit: Lidl)

The battery itself offers 2.24kWh of storage capacity, alongside a 1,000W charging input and 800W output. It's designed to work with most balcony solar systems, allowing solar energy generated during the day to be stored for later use. There's also a smart version available that can be monitored and controlled through an app.

It's worth noting that the battery isn't a complete solar system on its own. You'll still need compatible solar panels to generate electricity, as well as a microinverter to manage the flow of energy between the battery and your home. Measuring 310 x 170 x 350mm and weighing just under 20kg, the unit is also compact enough for balconies and other smaller outdoor spaces.

Anker Solix Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro (Image credit: Anker)

The launch comes just weeks after Anker Solix unveiled its new Solarbank 4 E5000 Pro. With 5,000W solar input, 5,000Wh of storage capacity and a claimed 10,000-cycle lifespan, it's one of the most powerful plug-and-play solar systems we've seen so far.

During that launch, Anker also confirmed plans to bring the Solarbank 4 Pro to the UK once regulations allow – something that could happen as early as later this year or next if proposed rule changes move forward.