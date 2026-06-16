This new plug-in home battery stores cheap off-peak energy and powers your home later on – no installation needed

In today’s world, most of us are looking for ways to cut unnecessary waste and bring down rising energy bills. Whilst many people immediately think of investing in one of the best smart thermostats or even solar panels, not everyone knows there are other energy storage solutions emerging that don’t require major installation work or rooftop hardware.

One of the most interesting approaches is the rise of solar balcony battery systems, which let users store excess energy generated during the day and use it at a later date. However, if you don’t have outdoor space – or simply want to avoid solar altogether – there’s now another option that aims to deliver a similar result.

(Image credit: Windfall Energy)

The Windfall Battery is a plug-and-play home battery designed specifically with renters and apartment living in mind. Instead of relying on solar, it charges using cheaper off-peak electricity and then feeds that stored energy back into your home during peak pricing periods. It plugs directly into a standard wall socket and integrates with your home’s electricity supply, with the app controlling when energy is stored and released.

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A few months ago, I spoke to Rob Hallifax, co-founder of Windfall Energy, who explained that most home energy storage products are still designed with houses (and homeowners) in mind. That gap in the market led to the idea of a compact, accessible battery designed for people living in flats or rented accommodation, rather than traditional solar-equipped homes.

Windfall Energy Co-founders – Ashley (left) and Rob (right) (Image credit: Windfall Energy)

Physically, the unit is relatively compact, measuring 54cm in height and 48cm in width, as well as weighing under 30kg. From there, it connects to your home Wi-Fi to monitor energy pricing and automatically decide the best times to charge, whilst Bluetooth is used for quick initial setup via your phone. There's also a USB-C port to charge smaller devices directly from the battery itself.

In terms of design, it's also clear that Windfall has made the battery feel less like a technical appliance and more like a piece of furniture. According to Rob, the aim was for it to be something you wouldn’t mind seeing in a living space – especially in smaller flats where it may be on display. The design was also developed with input from a designer with experience at IKEA and Joseph Joseph, which you can immediately tell from the minimalist aesthetic.

(Image credit: Windfall Energy)

Now, if you've read my piece on three things to know before investing in a balcony solar battery system, plug-in energy storage products like this aren’t yet fully regulated in the UK. Current wiring regulations mean a similar product technically requires hardwiring by an electrician, similar to installing a cooker.

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That said, the situation is evolving. Rob noted that the government is actively exploring plug-and-play energy systems as part of wider carbon reduction efforts, with discussions ongoing alongside groups such as the Microgeneration Certification Scheme to help make these products more accessible. He also suggested this could change within the next year, so it’s very much a space to watch.

(Image credit: Windfall Energy)

For now, the Windfall Battery is operating on a pre-order basis. The first batch has already sold out, with the next not yet finalised, but interested buyers can join the waitlist via the company’s website to secure a place in the queue.