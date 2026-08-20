EcoFlow's new home battery arrives just as plug-in solar becomes legal in the UK
The 5kWh system stores surplus solar energy for when you need it
QUICK SUMMARY
EcoFlow has launched its new Stream Series in the UK, including the compact 5kWh Stream 5000 home battery.
Starting at £1,599 ($2,200), it can store surplus solar energy and deliver up to 3,000W AC output. However, unlike newly permitted plug-in solar systems, the battery still requires professional installation by a certified electrician.
EcoFlow has unveiled its new Stream Series in the UK, designed to help households store more of the energy generated by their solar panels and use it when needed. The launch follows the UK government's move to allow compliant plug-in solar systems, with the new regulations taking effect from 27th August.
At the centre of the lineup is the Stream 5000, a compact 5kWh home battery that's around 40% smaller than comparable systems. Despite its size, it offers up to 5,000W of solar input and 3,000W AC output, giving it enough power to run everyday appliances – including washing machines and dishwashers.
The new Stream Series is available to pre-order now in the UK, with early-bird pricing starting at £1,599 ($2,200) for the Stream 5000. There's also the slightly cheaper Stream AC 5000 priced at £1,499 – which works out to be just under $2,050.
That said, whilst plug-in solar is becoming legal in the UK, the same rules don't yet extend to plug-in battery storage. That means you can't simply connect the Stream 5000 to a spare three-pin socket and start storing energy. Instead, the 5kWh battery needs to be professionally installed by a certified electrician, after which it can store surplus solar energy for your home to use later.
Another useful addition is EcoFlow's new Local Mode, which is due to arrive in September. This allows the Stream system to keep operating and remain locally controllable if your internet goes down, rather than leaving everything dependent on a cloud connection.
EcoFlow has also given the system an IP65 weather-resistance rating, alongside a multi-layer safety system. The battery is designed to last for up to 15 years or 10,000 charging cycles, and there's a 10-year warranty included as well.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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