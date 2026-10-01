Amazon refreshes its entire Kindle family, now includes aluminium Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite and Colorsoft models

Quick Summary Amazon has refreshed its Kindle lineup, including aluminium versions of its most popular devices. There are new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft e-readers, as well as new Kids models.

We fully expected new Amazon Kindles to be announced soon, after a leak revealed some new colour options, but little did we know that the retailer would be refreshing its entire range.

There are new Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Colorsoft models, with aluminium casing options for each, plus new Kindle Kids versions, too.

And Amazon has even introduced a selection of new accessories, including Kindle Click – a Bluetooth page turner that's compatible with all of the brand's e-readers made from 2024-on.

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The new Kindle has a 6-inch E Ink display and comes with 16GB of storage. It also sports up to six weeks of battery life and, what Amazon claims, is 30% faster book opening times than previous models.

You can get it for £134.99 / $149.99 in Ube and Graphite colourways, although an aluminium version is also available for the first time. This is priced at £169.99 / $189.99, comes in two colours – Sky Aluminium or Seaglass Green – and ups the storage to 32GB.

(Image credit: Amazon)

There's also an aluminium variant of the new Kindle Paperwhite. The standard edition starts at £184.99 / $199.99 for the 16GB model and is said to be thinner and lighter than before. It's also waterproof, has an adjustable warm light for bedtime reading, and also boasts up to 12 weeks of battery life,

The aluminium Signature Edition is available for £229.99 / $249.99 in Graphite or Seaglass Green colours. You get double the storage for that too, as well as an auto-adjusting front light and dock charging via pogo pins.

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(Image credit: Amazon)

A new Kindle Colorsoft also comes in two models – standard and Signature Edition. Again, the biggest difference between the two is an aluminium build on the latter.

The 16GB standard Colorsoft is available in Graphite only, starting at £259.99 / $289.99. The Signature Edition is £289.99 / $319.99, which also pays for 32GB of storage, an auto-adjusting front light, and dock charging capabilities.

There are Kindle Kids versions of all three models, which feature kid-friendly covers and 12-months of Amazon Kids+ thrown in.

They starts at £159.99 for the standard version.

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