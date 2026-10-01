Lelit’s new espresso machine gives you complete control over your coffee’s extraction – and it’s beautiful to look at

QUICK SUMMARY Lelit has launched two new espresso machines – the Elizabeth3 and Victoria3. Both machines now feature Lelit’s patented Pagaia flow control system that allows users to shape the flow of water throughout the extraction process.

Lelit has just launched two new coffee machines – and on International Coffee Day, too! The new Elizabeth3 and Victoria3 espresso makers feature Lelit’s patented Pagaia flow control system, giving you more control over the coffee extraction process.

Lelit first debuted the Pagaia flow control system on its MaraX3 coffee maker in April 2026. The new launches mark the first time Lelit’s Pagaia system has been introduced to both its single and dual-boiler machines, with the Victoria3 being the former and the Elizabeth3 being the latter.

How the Pagaia system works is by offering users more customisable control over their coffee’s extraction, including its water shape, flow and pressure. By rotating the newly developed lever on the Elizabeth3 or Victoria3 machines, this provides electronic control to the vibration pump which shapes the curve of the water into the coffee grounds.

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The flow and pressure of the water precisely extracts the flavour from your coffee which is monitored live on the machine’s LCC displays. Both the Elizabeth3 and Victoria3 coffee machines come with two pre-set pressure profiles – Lever Shot and Modern Shot – which are designed to get the best results for different roast styles.

Starting with the Elizabeth3, this dual-boiler coffee machine is the more advanced model from the launches, and a great choice for expert baristas – or those who want to become one. Measuring 38cm x 36cm x 41.5cm, the Elizabeth3 has a 200ml coffee boiler and 600ml steam/hot water boiler, with an overall 2.5-litre water tank capacity.

(Image credit: Lelit)

The Lelit Elizabeth3 has two wands – one for steam and one for hot water. The steam wand comes out on the right side, and has a 3-hole nozzle for frothing milk. The fixed hot water wand is on the left, and is best for topping up coffees with hot water or making teas.

In comparison, the Lelit Victoria3 is the single-boiler option, so it’s smaller in size and lighter in weight. It has the same manual controls and Pagaia system as the Elizabeth3, but measures 38 x 27 x 41.5 cm, and only has a 200ml coffee boiler and steam wand.

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The designs of the Lelit espresso machines are undeniably stylish, and what caught my eye immediately. The integrated LED lighting illuminates during extraction, and makes the interface look more professional. Wood accents are dotted around the machines, including the feet, tamper and portafilter. The drip trays have also been redesigned to make them easier to empty and clean.