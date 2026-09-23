Sometimes, you just need to go the extra mile. Our ultimate gadget wishlist is a showcase of the finest tech in existence, whether it's audio kit, outdoor gear or luxury watches. If you want to gift someone you know the best present ever, then you'll find it in here.

From issue #389 of the incredibly luxurious T3 magazine. Browse the interactive edition of T3 magazine on Apple News.

Music machines

(Image credit: Future)

WE ARE REWIND FREDDIE

By 1999, Sony had shipped 186 million cassette Walkmans and 472 million pairs of foam headphones. We Are Rewind's take on the style brings them neatly up to date with a 66g wireless on-ear design, 36mm drivers, Bluetooth 6.0 and around 14 hours of battery life. There's also USB-C charging, an included audio cable for old-school lossless listening, a built-in microphone and three interchangeable ear cushions.

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£43, wearerewind.com

ASTELL&KERN SP4000T

Four glowing Raytheon JAN6418 vacuum tubes can be seen through the rear window of this pocket music player, making for an extravagant, but undeniably cool, design flourish. They're not just for show either, with three tube modes and three amplifier modes delivering 54 sound options. A four-chip AKM DAC, 256GB of storage and a balanced 4.4mm output complete a beautifully engineered digital source that should make any album feel special.

£3,199, astellnkern.co.uk

ALSO CONSIDER

(Image credit: Fiio)

SNOWSKY ECHO MINI

A fun, feature-packed mini media player with twin Cirrus Logic DACs, balanced 4.4mm output and microSD expansion. There's 15 hours of battery life too, making it better than the cassette player it's inspired by in every way.



£80, fiio.com

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(Image credit: Fiio)

FIIO EH11

An affordable alternative to the retro Freddie (above), adding app-adjustable sound, Bluetooth convenience, multipoint pairing and replaceable foam pads without losing the featherweight retro silhouette or familiar comfort.

£32, fiio.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

FYNE CUBITT 5 ACTIVE SPEAKERS

The Scottish audio pioneer's first active speaker is a compact beauty with curved edges and chrome popping. They pair Fyne's five-inch IsoFlare point-source drivers with 240W of amplification, HDMI ARC, optical and RCA inputs, Bluetooth aptX plus a subwoofer output, and impressively they've also added a classy moving-magnet phono stage for your turntable. Five fresh colour options and a size-defying stereo output make them an ideal choice for small – to medium-sized living rooms and home offices.

£549.98, fyneaudio.com

VS-01 VERTICAL TURNTABLE

Why not show off your burgeoning collection of limited-edition coloured vinyl reissues with this gorgeously presented vertical turntable? At first glance we dismissed it as a novelty act, but a carbon-fibre tonearm and Audio-Technica moving-magnet cartridge handle playback, while dual mid-high drivers and a dedicated 30W bass unit remove the need for separate speakers. Bluetooth works in both directions too, letting it receive streams or send vinyl wirelessly to headphones and speakers around the room.

$899 (around £672), coolgeekaudio.com

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(Image credit: Samsung)

SAMSUNG MUSIC STUDIO 5

Looking more objet d'art than wireless speaker, this sculptural design packs in plenty to keep you entertained with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby Atmos and Samsung Q-Symphony support.

£299, samsung.com

(Image credit: Dali)

DALI VEGA AUDIO SYSTEM

A serious 400W all-in-one audio system with ten drivers and multi-room streaming plus the ability to wall-mount or place on a table, with the speaker auto-adjusting for its orientation.

£2,499, dali-speakers.com

Sounds of the garden

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

ASTELL&KERN ACTIVO SCOOP

With interchangeable 3.5mm, balanced 4.4mm and USB-C cable terminations included in the box, the Activo Scoop is designed to move effortlessly between smartphones, laptops and serious music players. Five drivers in each earpiece, a silver-plated oxygen-free copper cable, and ergonomic resin shells complete an impressively specified wired listening package, especially for just £99.

£99, activostyle.com

SHANLING EC PLAY PORTABLE CD

Streaming still wins the convenience war, but the EC Play brings your shiny discs into the wireless age with a secure magnetic clamp, Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC, balanced 4.4mm and 3.5mm outputs, plus Bluetooth and USB DAC modes. Coaxial digital output means it can also slot neatly into an existing hi-fi system, while a 12-hour battery keeps the music spinning wherever you are.

£209, shanling.com

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(Image credit: Topping Audio)

TOPPING DX9 DISCRETE HEADPHONE AMP

Come for the fully balanced one-bit DAC and stay for the tempered glass panel that showcases the internal circuitry. A serious control centre for demanding headphones and high-res audio.

£1,299, toppingaudio.com

(Image credit: Noble Audio)

NOBLE AUDIO OSPREY

The most accessible model yet from a brand whose flagship IEMs regularly top £4,000, the hybrid drivers deliver richly-balanced sound, LDAC, Bluetooth 6.0 and ANC, all in a beautifully machined aluminium case.

£199, richersounds.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

AIPER IRRISENSE 2

Once installed, this 58cm robotic gardener maps your lawn through its app before targeting specific areas with exactly the water they need. With two-bar water pressure it can spray up to eight metres, simulate rainfall to reduce soil erosion and plant damage, and monitor the weather so it only waters when needed, using up to 40 percent less water than a traditional hose or sprinkler.

£399, aiper.store

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(Image credit: Nordilux)

NORDLUX ELMER TO-GO SOLAR LAMP

Designed by Danish studio Says Who, this solar lamp offers 100 lumens, three dimming levels and IP44 protection. If the sun doesn't shine, charge it over USB.

£45, nordlux.com

(Image credit: Auk)

AUK MINI 2

Supermarket basil plants won't live for more than a week. But with this four-pot self-watering system you can grow herbs from seed, and leave all the hard work to the app.

£189, auk.com

Outdoor activities

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

MINELAB MANTICORE METAL DETECTOR

Minelab's most advanced detector uses its Multi-IQ+ multi-frequency engine to search deeper, identify targets more accurately, and recover faster than previous models. A colour 2D target map helps distinguish promising finds (gold) from junk (bottle tops), while a collapsible carbon-fibre shaft, wireless headphones and IP68 waterproof construction make it equally capable in fields, on beaches, and even in shallow water.

£1,799, minelab.com

ART OF PING PONG

Brilliantly blurring the lines between art, design and physical sporting pursuits, Art of Ping Pong make gorgeous bats and balls that just ask to be played with. Designed for impromptu games without the need for a full-size table, the brand also offers zig-zag powder-coated steel nets, and art canvas-style mini tables too, all of which can be wall-mounted when not needed.

From £40, theartofpingpong.co.uk

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(Image credit: Nex Playground)

NEX PLAYGROUND

A wide-angle camera tracks players instead of controllers, transforming your telly into a console. Bluey, Peppa Pig and motion-controlled games encourage the family to play together.

£269, nexplayground.com

(Image credit: Chill chair)

SOLE MATE

Finally, a foot massager that doesn't make everyone think you're living with your Nan. Hidden inside are deep-tissue rollers, air compression, heat and vibration therapy.

£399, chillchair.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

DWARFLAB DWARF 3

Finding galaxies far, far away no longer means wrestling with star charts, telescope alignment or The Force. The Dwarf 3 uses dual wide-angle and 150mm-equivalent telephoto cameras to find targets automatically, while calibration, tracking and image stacking reveal nebulae, galaxies and star clusters invisible to the naked eye. Three built-in filters, 128GB of storage, and AI subject tracking also make it a capable wildlife and landscape camera.

£459, dwarflab.com

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(Image credit: Solvia)

SOLVIA AI BINOCULARS

On-device AI identifies more than 10,000 bird species in around two seconds, while 8x32 optics, a built-in screen and coaxial camera automatically record what the viewer sees in the field.

$359 (around £267), matataxplore.com

(Image credit: Optimus)

OPTIMUS GEMINI II CAMP STOVE

A compact stove with two 4,600W burners. At 760g it's light enough for a backpack, and lets you do more than just boil water for noodles.

£200, ultralightoutdoorgear.co.uk

(Image credit: GoPro)

GOPRO MISSION 1 PRO WITH POINT-AND-SHOOT GRIP

A one-inch sensor, bright f/2.0 lens and 8K recording mean business, while the Point-and-Shoot Grip elevates it beyond action sequences.

£629, gopro.com

Home cinema

(Image credit: Future)

BOSE LIFESTYLE ULTRA SOUNDBAR

A potential successor to the formidable Sonos Arc, Bose's latest home cinema launch features a 5.1.2-channel array, upward-firing drivers and proprietary PhaseGuide processing to create an expansive Dolby Atmos soundstage without subs and satellites. CustomTune tailors playback to your room, SpeechClarity keeps dialogue intelligible, while AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth make it just as comfortable streaming music.

£999.95, bose.co.uk

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(Image credit: Majority Audio)

MAJORITY AUDIO LINK VIEW

With a 2.1-inch touchscreen, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Wi-Fi, this is a feature-heavy upgrade to your hi-fi.

£89.95, majorityaudio.com

(Image credit: Focal)

FOCAL MU-SO HEKLA

Dolby Atmos from one box. Focal and Naim engineering, room calibration and sumptuous aluminium justify the premium price.

£2,999, focal.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

AWOL AETHERION PRO ULTRA-SHORT-THROW PROJECTOR

Producing a 200in picture is one thing, keeping it sharp from corner to corner is another, but AWOL tells us it's cracked it. PixelLock optics preserve 4K detail as the image grows, while 2,600 ISO lumens mean bright, vibrant viewing. HDMI 2.1 and low-latency support make it just as comfortable with games as movies.

£2,449, awolvision.uk

XGIMI ELFIN FLIP 4K

The folding stand does more than making this projector easy to carry and looking cool. It also aims the picture at a wall or ceiling without needing a separate tripod, or a pile of books to prop it on, while optical zoom resizes the image without sacrificing resolution. An RGB triple-laser engine produces 4K pictures at 1,600 ISO lumens, with Google TV, automatic setup and Harman Kardon audio built in.

£869, xgimi.com

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(Image credit: Philips)

PHILIPS NEOPIX 950

Here, Philips focuses on bright, rich 1080p images up to 150 inches. Its auto setup, Google TV and 12W speakers keep things simple.

£649, philips.co.uk

(Image credit: Openhagen)

OPENHAGEN LIGHTBOKS II

The sustainably sourced, furniture-grade casing hides a 1080p projector with 300 ANSI lumens and a body that rotates for walls or ceilings.

£499, openhagen.com

(Image credit: Qacoustics)

Q ACOUSTICS Q SUB80

An eight-inch driver, 200W amplification and onboard DSP bring controlled bass to your home cinema setup. An easy upgrade all round.

£599, qacoustics.co.uk

On your travels

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

FLIT M2 FOLDING ELECTRIC

Lighter and cheaper than the Brompton Electric C Line, yet still made in Cambridge, the M2 is a stylish, modern commuter bike with built-in battery, 250W rear hub motor, 55 km range and five speed-assist modes for effortless cruising. The fold is impressively compact and stable, without affecting the ride, while hydraulic disc brakes, integrated lights and rapid three-hour charge make it a worthy alternative

£2,749, flit.bike

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(Image credit: Canyon)

CANYON ROADLITE:ON CF

This carbon frame commuter has all the looks of a single-speed but boasts a 90km assist range and, at 13.5kg, won't kill you on the stairs if you live in a flat.

£2,849, canyon.com

(Image credit: Scoot Motion)

SCOOT MOTIONCITY COCO BLASTER

Fat eight-inch tubeless tyres, hydraulic disc brakes and a 1,500W motor give this 50cc-equivalent electric cruiser beach-buggy vibes.

£2,165, scoot-motion.com

(Image credit: Reilly)

REILLY FUSION AERO TITANIUM BIKE

This road bike uses hydroformed titanium to create aerodynamics more usually associated with carbon, plus custom geometry and specs.

From £5,999, reillytitanium.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

CONNOLLY SEA BAG

Connolly leather has graced the cabins of Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and Ferrari, and that same craftsmanship carries into this sumptuous weekend bag. Supple grained leather, vintage palladium-plated brass hardware and a relaxed drawstring silhouette make it feel more first-class lounge than luggage carousel. Three internal pockets, a spacious main compartment and detachable shoulder strap ensure it travels as well as it looks, and it promises to age beautifully.

£2,000, connollyengland.com

FORCLAZ TRAVEL 500

A decent travel backpack no longer needs to cost more than the flight. This 40-litre pack meets many cabin baggage limits, opens suitcase-style for easy packing and includes lockable zips, a padded laptop compartment, internal organisers, rain cover and an adjustable carry system. Built for genuine travel, it delivers almost everything most travellers need while leaving plenty of the holiday budget untouched.

£59.99, decathlon.co.uk

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(Image credit: Timekettle)

TIMEKETTLE T1 TRANSLATOR

Forty languages online and 13 pairs offline make this useful beyond the hotel Wi-Fi. Using a dedicated device also means you won't hand your unlocked phone to strangers.

£300, timekettle.co

(Image credit: Therabody)

THERABODY SLEEPMASK

Total blackout is joined by three vibration patterns designed to slow racing thoughts at bedtime or take-off. The contoured padding leaves room around the eyes too.

£89, therabody.co.uk

(Image credit: Db)

DB RAMVERK ALU CARRY-ON

This aluminium case is nicely weighted, has strong panels and frame, plus beautifully smooth wheels that produce a proper bag for life.

£799, dbjourney.com

Something to watch

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

SONY A7R VI

Packing 66.8MP into a camera fast enough for sports and wildlife used to be impossible. Sony's latest manages both, shooting at up to 30fps while keeping fast-moving subjects continuously in view, backed by subject-recognition autofocus and in-body stabilisation. It also records 8K/30p and high-frame-rate 4K video, making it possibly the only camera you need.

£4,399, sony.co.uk

POLAROID GO GENERATION 3

The smallest camera in the Polaroid family now produces better results thanks to a sharper fixed-focus lens, improved light metering and a more powerful flash. Double exposures, a selfie mirror and self-timer expand the creative options too, while pocket-sized Go film develops into the familiar square-bordered prints that have defined instant photography for generations.

Around £80, polaroid.com

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(Image credit: Aura)

AURA WALDEN SMART FRAME

A 15-inch anti-glare display gives your favourite photographs convincing paper-like colour. Unlimited cloud storage and remote upload convenience let family members send pics from anywhere without complicated setup.

£259, auraframes.co.uk

(Image credit: Insta360)

INSTA360 LUNA

Leica optics, dual lenses and 8K recording pair with a detachable touchscreen and mechanical stabilisation, making ambitious camera moves and unusual angles far easier to smoothly capture for your vlogs.

£649, insta360.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Philip Barker)

DETRASH VIGILANTE 2

Detrash continues to prove that sustainability and great watchmaking can happily coexist. The Vigilante 2 pairs an 80 percent recycled stainless-steel case with an ocean-plastic strap, sapphire crystal, 200-metre water resistance and a dependable Seiko NH35 automatic movement. A crisp monochrome dial keeps the focus on great design rather than worthy messaging, while production is limited to just 100 individually numbered pieces.

£375, detrash.com

UNIMATIC MODELLO CINQUE UT5-TANC-B

Few designers championed functional clothing more convincingly than Nigel Cabourn, drawing lifelong inspiration from military kit and legendary expeditions. This, one of his final collaborations, captures that philosophy perfectly: a compact 36mm tool watch with 300-metre water resistance, a stonewashed Cerakote finish and highly legible military styling, built to be worn hard rather than admired from a display box. It's limited to 150 pieces, so cross your fingers if you want it.

£740, unimaticwatches.com

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(Image credit: Luna)

LUNA BAND

Cheaper than a Whoop and considerably smarter looking than Fitbit's screen-free Air, this titanium band quietly tracks sleep, recovery, stress and activity. A seven-day battery and no mandator y subscription keep the long-term cost refreshingly low.

£115, lunazone.com

(Image credit: Tudor)

TUDOR BLACK BAY CHRONO 39 BUMBLEBEE

Shrinking to 39mm makes one of Tudor's celebrated sports watches even more wearable. Yellow accents distinguish the Bumblebee, while the COSC-certified movement and 200m water resistance are unchanged.

£5,200, tudorwatch.com

Kitchen companions

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

PIETRO COFFEE GRINDER

Most hand grinders use conical burrs. Pietro takes a different approach with 58mm vertical flat burrs from Fiorenzato, producing exceptionally consistent grounds with almost no retention. Choose the B-Modal burrs for espresso, moka and richer filter coffee, or M-Modal for brighter, cleaner brews. Stepless adjustment, a 60g hopper and retractable handle make it a grinder designed for those who wouldn't dream of making coffee without hyper-accurate scales and a needle stirring thingy.

£375, pietrogrinders.com

BODUM X MOMA FILTER COFFEE MAKER

Bodum's Bistro filter machine gets a poppy MoMA glow-up here, pairing everyday practicality with enough design polish to earn a place in your own permanent collection. The glass jug, non-slip handle and 24-hour programmable brewing make it ideal for daily caffeine hits, while the collaboration gives a £140 machine a much more considered look than the usual black plastic brewer, without overcomplicating the morning routine.

£140, bodum.com

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(Image credit: Cuisinart)

CUISINART BURR COFFEE GRINDER

Eighteen grind settings, a removable hopper and an automatic cup selector make this a vital upgrade from pre-ground coffee.

£60, cuisinart.co.uk

(Image credit: Aarke)

AARKE KETTLE SAND

If tea is more your thing, Aarke's minimalist kettle pairs precise temperature control with a seamless design that deserves to be seen.

£220, uk.aarke.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

DREAME X60 PRO ULTRA

The highest suction of any robot cleaner grabs the headlines, but the extending brush and mop are the real breakthroughs. The side brush reaches 12cm into corners, the mop stretches 18cm beneath edges and around furniture, while dual anti-tangle rollers tackle hair. OmniSight 3.0 scanning recognises more than 320 objects, and the dock empties dust, washes pads at 100°C and dries them. A retractable laser sensor helps it clean beneath lower furniture

£1,299, dreametech.com

PHILIPS CAFE AROMIS 8000

More than 50 hot and cold drinks would be overwhelming to even the most seasoned barista, but this fully-auto machine produces macchiato like a maestro. A responsive 4.3-inch touchscreen guides setup and brewing, while eight profiles, 12 grind settings, seven intensity levels and the app-based Barista Assistant allow extensive customisation. Separate tube-free LatteGo carafes handle hot and cold foam, with both designed to rinse clean quickly.

£849.99, philips.co.uk

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(Image credit: Ciarra)

CIARRA BLOOMBOX COMPACT ESPRESSO MACHINE

A compact espresso machine offering 20-bar pressure and a narrow countertop footprint.

£150, ciarraappliances.com

(Image credit: Smeg)

SMEG DRIP FILTER COFFEE MACHINE

Make up to ten cups of coffee for an all-nighter, or just enjoy the looks of this retro drip machine with an auto-start timer.

£199.95, smeguk.com

Self-care and pampering

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

HEXCLAD COCKTAIL SHAKER

Traditionally you wouldn't shake a gin and juice, but then not every cocktail shaker is made in collaboration with Dre and Snoop Dogg. HexClad, better known for its non-stick ookware, brings hi-tech knowhow to this 740ml shaker that features a double-walled construction to keep drinks ice cold without freezing your fingers, while the distinctive metal finish, known as Physical Vapour Deposition, is highly polished but impressively fingerprint resistant.

£89, hexclad.co.uk

WEBER LUMIN ELECTRIC BBQ

A 66cm-wide electric barbecue is easier to find a home for than gas bottles or bags of charcoal, but it still reaches 315°C for proper searing. The 2,200W element heats 1,562cm² of porcelain-enamelled cast-iron grate, while the lid and thermometer support smoking, steaming and low-temperature cooking. It plugs into a standard socket and produces no open flame, making balconies and smaller gardens far more realistic places for a full smoke-out.

£389, weber.com

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(Image credit: Ninja)

NINJA WOODFIRE ELECTRIC SMOKER AND GRILL

Seven modes cover grilling, roasting, air frying, baking, reheating, dehydrating and slow cooking.

£229, sharkninja.co.uk

(Image credit: Ooni)

OONI VOLT 2 ELECTRIC PIZZA OVEN

This indoor pizza oven hits 450°C in around 20 minutes, with independent top and bottom heat controls for different dough styles.

£499, ooni.com

T3 Cover & Feature 389 (Image credit: Future)

TEND DEEP MASSAGE GUN

Recovery gadgets – and it is a recovery tool you smut merchant – can look aggressively sporty, but this is gentler in both design and proposition. The waterproof build is the unusual part, allowing it to be used in the bath or shower as well as post-training. Four intensity levels, interchangeable heads and a compact shape keep it simple enough for everyday aches too, rather than being reserved for just post-marathon massages.

£195, tend.global

FITBIT AIR

Fitbit's first screen-free tracker takes aim at Whoop, but without locking its core features behind a paywall. Weighing just 12g, it tracks heart rate, HRV, SpO2, sleep, readiness and cardio load with up to seven days of battery life, while years of Fitbit health data make personalised insights useful from day one. And if you really want to pay more, Google Health Premium adds Gemini-powered coaching.

£84.99, store.google.com

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(Image credit: Deesse)

DÉESSE PRO LED FACE MASK

Scare the kids while sorting out pigmentation, collagen and acne with this four wavelength, 770 medical-grade LED silicone mask.

£1,152, deessepro.com

(Image credit: Frame Fitness)

FRAME FITNESS REFORMER

A 24in touchscreen turns the Reformer into a guided Pilates studio, with both live and on-demand classes.

Around £5,000, framefitness.com